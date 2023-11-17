On Thursday (Nov. 16), Nardwuar the Human Serviette caught up with Tyler, The Creator during the 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. During their exchange, the Odd Future alumn gave his critique on the state of music journalism.

“We’re at a point where a musician who you know for music is being interviewed on a platform about music, talking in detail about music… and people are like, ‘Why does he keep doing that?'” he expressed to the Canadian journalist. “If I was on here gossiping or talking about so and so, who got beef, then people will feed into it. And it’s like, ‘No, we need to get back to talking about music.'”

He continued, “We need to stop f**king going sneaker shopping or f**king deep-throating hot wings for an hour. Talk about your album. Talk about music. Talk about the 15 songs that you guys have spent time to get mixed and mastered, and put your heart into, and produced and did all these things. And then when the album comes out and it sells two copies, everyone’s confused.”

Many on the internet took his comments as a jab toward a couple of popular interview shows — namely, Sean Evans’ wildly successful “Hot Ones” series. Realizing this, Tyler shared a message on social media to further clarify his point.

“I could’ve said one of the podcast/outlets that really pushes the more negative stuff, but in the moment I didn’t,” he admitted. “So, Sean, you didn’t really deserve the energy that comes off, wasn’t my intention at all. Although ‘deep throating chicken’ sounds hilarious to me… This will most likely get lost while the clip continues to get tossed around, but at least a few of you will see this. Won’t change much since it’s out, but yeah. Really wish I used a different example, you seem like a sweet ol’ lady.”

Check out both the Nardwuar interview and Tyler’s follow-up post below.