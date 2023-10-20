This isn’t the first time that the Young Money alum has been in a giving mood on his birthday. In addition to having thrown elaborate parties for his star-studded peers to enjoy, the OVO head honcho previously gave out shirts with his face on them, ordered McDonald’s for an entire club full of partygoers, and gifted hundreds of bottles and shots to lucky fans during a visit to Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, Drake’s son, Adonis, brought in his sixth year around the sun by dropping a video for “My Man Freestyle,” the first official song of his career. The clip saw him hanging with his friends during a day of hoops at his father’s massive Toronto mansion. The track itself can be found on Drake’s eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, at the end of the standout cut “Daylight.”

During a past sit-down with Lil Yachty, Drake admitted that he regretted saying he would retire from music at 35. “I think that’s the one thing that I would maybe say makes me kind of be like, ‘Ugh,’ just to think it’s so wavy to be young,” he said during the beachside chat. “It’s not that sick.”