It looks like Drake’s son, Adonis Graham, could be preparing to follow in his father’s footsteps. The newly minted 6-year-old broke musical ground on For All The Dogs, delivering a freestyle at the end of the standout track “Daylight.” “My, my, my, my man, you know which one you want, I don’t care which one you want, you can take whatever, I don’t care what you do,” he rapped over production from Lil E$$o.

On Sunday (Oct. 15), that portion of the track — now titled “My Man Freestyle” — received a matching video that shows Adonis and a group of his friends enjoying a game of basketball at the OVO Athletic Centre, a sprawling facility within Drake‘s Toronto estate. In addition to shooting some hoops, Adonis also takes on the head coach role for his team and lifts some weights in the gym. As expected, Drizzy makes a cameo appearance during a press conference scene.

During a 2018 appearance on “The Shop,” Drake opened up about becoming a father in the midst of fame. “As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna, this is so perfect,'” he said to a group that included LeBron James and Maverick Carter. “I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments.”

He continued, “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy… He’s gonna get to a certain age, I’m gonna bring him right to ‘Bron’s house and I’ma be like, ‘Yo, summer camp at Bronny‘s house!'”

Press play on “My Man Freestyle” below.