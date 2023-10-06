Today (Oct. 6), Drake officially marked his return with his eighth solo LP, For All The Dogs, which contains 23 tracks and assists from Teezo Touchdown, J. Cole, Yeat, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, and more. The project was led by the singles “Slime You Out,” which features SZA, and “8am in Charlotte,” a Conductor Williams-produced effort that saw the Canadian star at his most potent lyrically.

“Diamonds do the silly dance, I raise up the wine glass, metal detectors beepin’ and security bypass, the numbers goin’ up, someone pull up the line graph, the days are goin’ by, it’s like I’m livin’ in time-lapse, been talkin’ to Adel like he majored in finance, Shania Twain, notepad, I’m makin’ it line-dance, you tryna rob me, and it’s gon’ feel like you sittin’ at your favorite restaurant ’cause, n**ga, that’s where you dyin’ at…”

For All The Dogs follows Her Loss, Drake’s joint album with 21 Savage that was released in December 2022. The 16-song effort landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Every song on that body of work landed on the Billboard Hot 100 with eight of them debuting on the top 10 of that chart.