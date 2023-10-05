Today (Oct. 5), Drake released a new single titled “8AM in Charlotte” along with a music video that featured his son. The visuals opened with Adonis showing a drawing of a goat. When the Toronto native asked if the goat represented him, the 5-year-old replied, “It’s Daddy GOAT.”

The Conductor Williams-produced track mixed rap with gospel elements. Furthermore, the Grammy-winning artist was accompanied by a choir as he rapped lines like, “Preachin’ to the dogs about wantin’ more for themselves.” Elsewhere, the video included men wearing shirts labeled “Hate Survivor.”

In the song, Drake spat, “I got these cats tuckin’ tails on fourth-quarter sales. I’m used to seein’ tears drop over enormous meals. The restaurant clears out faint echoes of Lauryn Hill. I say, ‘We gotta talk about us,’ I feel like Jordan Peele. Could tell I’m gettin’ under your skin like a orange peel. ‘Cause your words don’t match your actions like a foreign film.”

“8AM in Charlotte” is expected to be part of Drake’s forthcoming album, For All the Dogs, set to release on Oct. 6. The LP’s original release date was Sept. 22, but it was postponed due to the musician’s current tour commitments.

In a message to fans, he explained the delay: “Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show. I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure.”

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” is slated to end on Oct. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. Notably, the new project’s release will align with the start of two concerts in the artist’s hometown of Toronto. The rapper previously shared another pre-release single, “Slime You Out,” which marked his first collaboration with SZA.