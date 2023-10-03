Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

On Monday (Oct. 2), Drake took to social media to announce that he’s bringing his “Table For One” show back to the forefront. A brand new episode of the unique series will return to Sound 42 this Thursday (Oct. 5) just before his long-awaited eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, officially arrives for the masses to enjoy.

Back in 2022, Drake debuted “Table For One” on his SiriusXM channel, which at the time coincided with the release of Honestly, Nevermind.

“I called it ‘Table For One’ ’cause more times when I really need to lock in, focus, I always get a table in whatever restaurant to myself,” the OVO frontrunner explained during the show’s initial broadcast. “Have some drinks, go through music, figure out what the next moves are for me and where everything is at, so that’s kind of what the show’s about. This show’s just about zoning out. I’m excited to bring this to you permanently. ‘Table For One,’ we do it all without doing the most.”

He continued, “This is what my show’s about. I’m going to be getting sauced in all different restaurants across the world. This is one of those nights, one of those special nights. I look forward to these. This is the best feeling in the world.”

Less than a week after last year’s “Table For One” premiere, Drake began teasing For All The Dogs as part of a promotional campaign for his poetry book, “Titles Ruin Everything.” During summer 2023, the Toronto star continued to provide updates on the album at various stops during his “It’s All A Blur Tour.” As REVOLT previously reported, the tour ultimately became the reason that For All The Dogs suffered a short delay. “My dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” Drake explained in an Instagram Story during that time.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Drake
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jeezy admits feeling like he wasn't always a good person

By Aria Bell
  /  10.03.2023

Lil Yachty adds to a growing EP with J. Cole-assisted "The Secret Recipe"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

ASAP Rocky praises forthcoming album 'Don't Be Dumb' as his "best work yet"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.03.2023

No matter how much success he attains, Lil Baby is adamant he won't ever forget where he comes from

By Ahmad Davis
  /  10.03.2023

Lola Brooke thanks fans after "You" visual with Bryson Tiller generates a million views in a week

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

JAY-Z and mother Dr. Gloria Carter honored at Brooklyn Public Library Gala

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to receive Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.03.2023

Dr. Dre reflects on the moment he almost quit music: "My entire life would be different now"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.03.2023

Suge Knight says that he will not testify in Tupac Shakur murder trial following Keefe D arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

Lil Uzi Vert returns with new visual for "NFL"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.02.2023

JAY-Z and Meek Mill's blackjack party reportedly raises over $24 million for criminal justice reform

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.02.2023

Latto recruits BabyDrill for "ISSA PARTY" single

By Jon Powell
  /  10.02.2023

Drake shows love to "real OG" Birdman during recent "It's All A Blur Tour" stop

By Jon Powell
  /  10.02.2023

Meek Mill reveals the type of relationship he has with Drake despite past beef

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.02.2023

Shaquille O'Neal says that he's the best athlete-rapper in the game: "I know who the No. 1 is"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.02.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jeezy admits feeling like he wasn't always a good person

By Aria Bell
  /  10.03.2023

Lil Yachty adds to a growing EP with J. Cole-assisted "The Secret Recipe"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

ASAP Rocky praises forthcoming album 'Don't Be Dumb' as his "best work yet"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.03.2023

No matter how much success he attains, Lil Baby is adamant he won't ever forget where he comes from

By Ahmad Davis
  /  10.03.2023

Lola Brooke thanks fans after "You" visual with Bryson Tiller generates a million views in a week

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

JAY-Z and mother Dr. Gloria Carter honored at Brooklyn Public Library Gala

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to receive Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.03.2023

Dr. Dre reflects on the moment he almost quit music: "My entire life would be different now"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.03.2023

Suge Knight says that he will not testify in Tupac Shakur murder trial following Keefe D arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.03.2023

Lil Uzi Vert returns with new visual for "NFL"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.02.2023

JAY-Z and Meek Mill's blackjack party reportedly raises over $24 million for criminal justice reform

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.02.2023

Latto recruits BabyDrill for "ISSA PARTY" single

By Jon Powell
  /  10.02.2023

Drake shows love to "real OG" Birdman during recent "It's All A Blur Tour" stop

By Jon Powell
  /  10.02.2023

Meek Mill reveals the type of relationship he has with Drake despite past beef

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.02.2023

Shaquille O'Neal says that he's the best athlete-rapper in the game: "I know who the No. 1 is"

By Jon Powell
  /  10.02.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

Emmanuel Hudson had his eyes set on Quincy Brown’s crown for the latest episode of "Receipts"

Quincy Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date.

By Kwasi Boadi
  /  09.26.2023
Watch

How Black women entrepreneurs are redefining beauty & wellness | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'

Gia Peppers heads to LA to speak with founders Devi Brown and Ofunne Amaka about the intersection of wellness and beauty for Black women, walking in alignment, creating a space for mental health at every step, and so much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  09.27.2023
Watch

The HBCU-to-wealth pipeline in Washington, D.C. | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'

Gia Peppers heads to Chocolate City to talk about why funding HBCUs matters and how it leads to Black wealth with her mom, Dr. Gail Cherry-Peppers, Howard University President Emeritus Wayne Frederick, Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Harry L. Williams, and The Spice Suite owner Angel Gregorio. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.

By REVOLT
  /  09.12.2023

Angela Yee On Marketing, Radio & Building Her Personal Brand | The Blackprint With Detavio Samuels

By Jordan Hall
  /  09.12.2023
Receipts

Quincy Brown vs. Emmanuel Hudson | 'Receipts'

Tap in for the latest episode of our game show, “Receipts,” celebrating Black excellence as host Quincy Brown takes on Emmanuel Hudson to see who can correctly discover our Black and Unlimited shopper’s unlikely passion. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  09.26.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Monique Chenault talks journalism, REVOLT's Michelle Obama special & "Bet On Black" | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

In this special episode of “The Blackprint,” Detavio Samuels welcomes REVOLT’s very own Monique Chenault to discuss her love for journalism, producing “The Cross-Generational Conversation” with Michelle Obama, and how important “Bet On Black” is for Atlanta and Black-owned businesses. Presented by Target.

By REVOLT
  /  10.02.2023
News

Tory Lanez says that his "head has always been held high" in first phone call from prison

The incarcerated artist also announced a deluxe edition of 2021’s ‘Alone At Prom.’

By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”

LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.21.2023
Interviews

Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  08.04.2023
Interviews

Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve

“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!

By Shanique Yates
  /  08.16.2023
Web3

Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports

“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.

By Ashley France
  /  08.18.2023
Interest

Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight

In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!

By Payton Wilson
  /  08.10.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers

As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.08.2023
Interviews

Flau'jae is winning on and off the court with zero plans of slowing down

“I still feel like I haven’t scratched the surface of my capabilities… I just want to be the best version of myself,” she acknowledged in this exclusive interview for REVOLT. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  08.22.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes