On Monday (Oct. 2), Drake took to social media to announce that he’s bringing his “Table For One” show back to the forefront. A brand new episode of the unique series will return to Sound 42 this Thursday (Oct. 5) just before his long-awaited eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs, officially arrives for the masses to enjoy.

Back in 2022, Drake debuted “Table For One” on his SiriusXM channel, which at the time coincided with the release of Honestly, Nevermind.

“I called it ‘Table For One’ ’cause more times when I really need to lock in, focus, I always get a table in whatever restaurant to myself,” the OVO frontrunner explained during the show’s initial broadcast. “Have some drinks, go through music, figure out what the next moves are for me and where everything is at, so that’s kind of what the show’s about. This show’s just about zoning out. I’m excited to bring this to you permanently. ‘Table For One,’ we do it all without doing the most.”