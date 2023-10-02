Over the weekend, Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” made one of its final stops in Miami, FL with the likes of Lil Baby and Tom Brady in attendance. Also in the building was Birdman, who used to oversee the Toronto star’s catalog alongside Lil Wayne as the head of the Cash Money Records empire.

“Make some noise for my real OG,” Drake said in fan footage taken from Kaseya Center. “Get Stunna on the camera right here. You see it.” Another clip from the night saw the two embracing before Drake continued his show.

In addition to rounding out the remaining dates of his aforementioned run, the OVO captain is also preparing to release his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs. The project is set to arrive this Friday (Oct. 6) following a short delay, which Drake stated was necessary to avoid making abrupt changes to the tour.

“Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he wrote on social media. “I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure.”

In exchange for the unfortunate pushback, the “God’s Plan” talent dropped off a single titled “Slime You Out,” a toxic ballad of sorts that featured SZA and was centered around using love interests. “I met the n**ga you thought could replace, how were there even comparisons made? B**ch, next time, I swear on my grandmother grave, I’m slimin’ you for them kid choices you made,” Drake sang on the track, which he produced alongside BNYX, Grant Lapointe, Noel Cadastre, Noah “40” Shebib, and D10. The collaboration earned the artists a No. 1 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 shortly after its release.