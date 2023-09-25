Joe Biden‘s presentation of the Phoenix Award at the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington D.C. on Saturday (Sept. 23) was another unforgettable experience for the books. The president hilariously fumbled the name of legendary rapper LL Cool J by calling him “LL Jay Cool J.” Since then, the misstep ignited laughter and discussion around the head of state’s cultural literacy.

The flub came as Joe was honoring LL and MC Lyte for their contributions to hip hop. “Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America,” he began before stumbling over the musician’s name.

The incident was more notable given that the “Doin’ It” hitmaker and the president previously crossed paths. In December 2022, the former had the rare opportunity to light the National Christmas Tree while sharing the spotlight with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

After catching wind of the viral clip, social media reacted to Joe accidentally butchering the pronunciation. One user joked, “Biden f**king up LL Cool J’s name like the name ain’t simple as s**t.” Another person chimed in, “Joe Biden IS Hip Hop.”

In 2020, LL spoke to REVOLT about his foray into politics and cultural advocacy. He shared, “There was a certain point when it felt like classic and timeless hip hop was kind of being marginalized and treated like some sort of pop culture movement, and it’s not that. It informs pop culture, but it’s bigger than that. Hip hop culture has a global impact and an influence on the whole world in a major way.”

Elsewhere, the music icon added, “You’ve had artists at the forefront of political and social change from the beginning. Clothing, cars, the way we walk, talk, and live our lives, the lifestyle. I felt it was a really important thing that needed to be celebrated.”