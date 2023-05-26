Photo: JIM WATSON / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Last month, Louisiana State University’s Lady Tigers basketball team made headlines in more ways than one. In addition to the young women making history for winning the school’s first NCAA Division 1 title, team captain Angel Reese also had a little clash with the first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden.

After the Lady Tigers’ victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the first lady infamously said, “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House — we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.” Reese (and others) took offense the invitation being extended to the losing team. After calling Jill’s comments “A joke,” the 21-year-old declined the offer altogether.

Reese later apologized, adding, “I’m gonna do what’s best for the team.” Their issues have seemingly been sorted out as today (May 26), LSU’s Lady Tigers met with President Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the White House. The young baller was photographed embracing the first lady and social media loved every bit of the exchange. “This is what class looks like,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “That’s what champions do!” While another shared a heart emoji, adding, “Awww, I’m actually really happy to see this.”

Their warm resolution wasn’t the only eventful moment to take place during the White House visit. LSU forward Sa’Myah Smith fainted during the meeting. According to USA TODAY, the incident occurred as the president was giving a congratulatory speech. White House doctors were able to help her regain her composure after about six minutes and offered her a wheelchair. President Biden kept the room calm by joking, “That’s not the first time it’s happened.” LSU coach Kim Mulkey later confirmed the player was “fine.”

See more highlights from today’s White House visit below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Angel Reese
Jill Biden
Joe Biden
NCAA
Politics
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Damar Hamlin spotted practicing with Buffalo Bills months after cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Texas AG calls on GOP House speaker to resign after allegedly being drunk on the job

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Police conduct welfare check on Ja Morant following series of cryptic social media messages

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

NFL veteran Marcus Smith II creates a safe space for athletes to be vulnerable about mental health

By Kiara Byrd
  /  05.24.2023

Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper fired following on-air racial slur

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

LeBron James plans to consider retirement as his 2023 NBA season comes to a close

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Man with Nazi flag arrested after reportedly crashing truck into White House barriers, making threats

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Ron DeSantis' team calls NAACP's Florida travel advisory "nothing more than a stunt"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Brazilian soccer player vows to fight racism after reportedly facing "monkey" chants from Spanish fans

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Viral AI Pentagon explosion hoax causes hysteria on social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Brittney Griner has a message for WNBA fans in her first 2023 home game: "I'm back"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Twitter calls Carmelo Anthony “one of the icons” as NBA star announces retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Republican city council member arrested after passing out with crack in car

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Damar Hamlin spotted practicing with Buffalo Bills months after cardiac arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Texas AG calls on GOP House speaker to resign after allegedly being drunk on the job

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Police conduct welfare check on Ja Morant following series of cryptic social media messages

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

NFL veteran Marcus Smith II creates a safe space for athletes to be vulnerable about mental health

By Kiara Byrd
  /  05.24.2023

Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper fired following on-air racial slur

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

LeBron James plans to consider retirement as his 2023 NBA season comes to a close

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Man with Nazi flag arrested after reportedly crashing truck into White House barriers, making threats

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Ron DeSantis' team calls NAACP's Florida travel advisory "nothing more than a stunt"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Brazilian soccer player vows to fight racism after reportedly facing "monkey" chants from Spanish fans

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Viral AI Pentagon explosion hoax causes hysteria on social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Brittney Griner has a message for WNBA fans in her first 2023 home game: "I'm back"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.22.2023

Twitter calls Carmelo Anthony “one of the icons” as NBA star announces retirement

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Social media is torn about news of Jim Brown passing away

By Jon Powell
  /  05.19.2023

Republican city council member arrested after passing out with crack in car

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023
View More

Trending
News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

“I’m mad for LeBron [James]… that man was fighting for his life,” Yung Miami tweeted.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
View More