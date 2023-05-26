Last month, Louisiana State University’s Lady Tigers basketball team made headlines in more ways than one. In addition to the young women making history for winning the school’s first NCAA Division 1 title, team captain Angel Reese also had a little clash with the first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden.

After the Lady Tigers’ victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the first lady infamously said, “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House — we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.” Reese (and others) took offense the invitation being extended to the losing team. After calling Jill’s comments “A joke,” the 21-year-old declined the offer altogether.

This is what class looks like. Good on @LSUwbkb — Gabriel Olvera (@golvera22) May 26, 2023

Reese later apologized, adding, “I’m gonna do what’s best for the team.” Their issues have seemingly been sorted out as today (May 26), LSU’s Lady Tigers met with President Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the White House. The young baller was photographed embracing the first lady and social media loved every bit of the exchange. “This is what class looks like,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “That’s what champions do!” While another shared a heart emoji, adding, “Awww, I’m actually really happy to see this.”

Their warm resolution wasn’t the only eventful moment to take place during the White House visit. LSU forward Sa’Myah Smith fainted during the meeting. According to USA TODAY, the incident occurred as the president was giving a congratulatory speech. White House doctors were able to help her regain her composure after about six minutes and offered her a wheelchair. President Biden kept the room calm by joking, “That’s not the first time it’s happened.” LSU coach Kim Mulkey later confirmed the player was “fine.”

See more highlights from today’s White House visit below.

People make mistakes this is good to see. — FlapChunks the 3rd #lakeshow (@_myteamsupreme) May 26, 2023

Destination: The White House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CFaNmT7Xjv — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) May 26, 2023