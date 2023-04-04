Photo: Ben Solomon / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

On Sunday (April 2), LSU’s women’s basketball team won the school’s first NCAA championship title in their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Unfortunately, the historic victory was overshadowed by a hand gesture that players on both teams were seen doing — yet only one young lady faced widespread backlash.

Angel Reese of LSU went viral after doing the “You can’t see me” hand move to her opponent Caitlin Clark — a gesture made popular by WWE wrestler John Cena over a decade ago. Although both women did the iconic trash-talking wave to one another, many accused Reese of exhibiting unsportsmanlike conduct during the game and deemed her classless. The intensity of the debate caused fans to wonder if race was a factor.

“When a white woman from Iowa, Caitlin Clark, taunts the other team during a game, it’s ‘funny’ and ‘part of competition.’ When a Black woman from Louisiana, Angel Reese, decides to do it back, she’s ‘not showing sportsmanship’ and ‘disgusting,’” one post read. Another showed photos of both players doing the move with a “Family Guy” illustration of a cop pulling Peter Griffin over but determining he had the “complexion for protection.” Today (April 4), Reese spoke out for the first time since the infamous game during an interview with ESPN.

“You know, one of the things people talk about, is race a component of this? Your thoughts?” the host asked the 21-year-old. “Yeah, you know? I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all… I think everybody knew there was gonna be a little trash talking the entire tournament,” she said before admitting she’s a “big fan” of the 20-year-old. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also caused controversy when she congratulated the teams and discussed inviting both to the White House. When asked if Iowa would be attending, Clark responded, “I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them.”

See related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Angel Reese and teammate decline White House invite after first lady extends offer to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Barack Obama honors Angel Reese & LSU women's basketball after NCAA Tournament championship victory

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Dawn Staley slams critics' hurtful narratives about South Carolina's women's basketball team: "We're not thugs"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Angel Reese
NCAA
Sports
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Angel Reese and teammate decline White House invite after first lady extends offer to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Barack Obama honors Angel Reese & LSU women's basketball after NCAA Tournament championship victory

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Dawn Staley slams critics' hurtful narratives about South Carolina's women's basketball team: "We're not thugs"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
News

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

Unconfirmed reports of Houston rapper BTB Savage being shot and killed are circulating online.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023
News

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

The show was made in partnership with X’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
New Music

REVOLT Premiere: Gucci Mane returns with "06 Gucci" video featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby

The track pays homage to his mid-2ooos era.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023
View More