On Sunday (April 2), LSU’s women’s basketball team won the school’s first NCAA championship title in their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Unfortunately, the historic victory was overshadowed by a hand gesture that players on both teams were seen doing — yet only one young lady faced widespread backlash.

Angel Reese of LSU went viral after doing the “You can’t see me” hand move to her opponent Caitlin Clark — a gesture made popular by WWE wrestler John Cena over a decade ago. Although both women did the iconic trash-talking wave to one another, many accused Reese of exhibiting unsportsmanlike conduct during the game and deemed her classless. The intensity of the debate caused fans to wonder if race was a factor.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all." Caitlin Clark said she thought Angel Reese received too much backlash for her celebrations during the championship game. (via @OTLonESPN) pic.twitter.com/i8tZyO8bai — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2023

“When a white woman from Iowa, Caitlin Clark, taunts the other team during a game, it’s ‘funny’ and ‘part of competition.’ When a Black woman from Louisiana, Angel Reese, decides to do it back, she’s ‘not showing sportsmanship’ and ‘disgusting,’” one post read. Another showed photos of both players doing the move with a “Family Guy” illustration of a cop pulling Peter Griffin over but determining he had the “complexion for protection.” Today (April 4), Reese spoke out for the first time since the infamous game during an interview with ESPN.

“You know, one of the things people talk about, is race a component of this? Your thoughts?” the host asked the 21-year-old. “Yeah, you know? I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all… I think everybody knew there was gonna be a little trash talking the entire tournament,” she said before admitting she’s a “big fan” of the 20-year-old. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also caused controversy when she congratulated the teams and discussed inviting both to the White House. When asked if Iowa would be attending, Clark responded, “I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them.”

"I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them." —Caitlin Clark on if Iowa should join LSU at the White House (via @OTLonESPN) pic.twitter.com/M35mGY8oPp — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2023

“Angel Reese has no class. Caitlin Clark was raised right.” pic.twitter.com/sWZJVh3Sek — KillaChem (@Flour_Ranger) April 2, 2023