Photo: Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images and Ron Jenkins / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

If fans of the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team were hoping to see the ladies visit the White House after their NCAA Tournament win, think again.

Yesterday (April 3), in keeping with tradition, First Lady Jill Biden invited the LSU Tigers to visit. However, a few of the ladies made it clear on Twitter that they weren’t interested. Why? Some believe it’s because Jill invited LSU and The University of Iowa women’s basketball team to the White House.

Jill attended LSU’s thrilling 102-85 national championship victory over Iowa in Dallas, Texas on Sunday (April 2).

And from what she saw, they both deserved to make the trip.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” Jill said at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, NBC Sports reported. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

However, breaking tradition by inviting the winners and the runner-ups could be seen as disrespectful to the team that earned their victory. And, according to players’ responses on Twitter, it may have been.

After Jill’s statement spread over social media, LSU star Angel Reese hopped on Twitter. She tagged an article with the first lady’s comments and captioned her post, “A joke.”

Reese’s teammate Alexis Morris seemed to share the same displeasure as she proposed another option other than the White House. “Michelle Obama, can we (LSU National Champs) come [to] celebrate our win at your house?” Morris tweeted.

Reese cosigned the question by retweeting it and saying, “That’s the tweet.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also agreed with the LSU player as he went on Twitter to share his opinion on the matter.

“Hey, Angel Reese,” he started. “I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the first lady, but you are 1000 percent correct. This is a bad suggestion. Runner-ups don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel.”

And before the White House visit discussion, Reese called Barack Obama “My President” after he congratulated her and the team on winning the NCAA crown.

“Congrats to the new champs, LSU women’s basketball! They earned it, and I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more from them in the years ahead,” Barack tweeted.

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic
By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Barack Obama honors Angel Reese & LSU women's basketball after NCAA Tournament championship victory
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia
By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity
By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39
By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Dawn Staley slams critics' hurtful narratives about South Carolina's women's basketball team: "We're not thugs"
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023
