In celebration of their 2022 NBA championship win, the Golden State Warriors paid a visit to the White House on Tuesday (Jan. 17). Following the team’s entrance and comments from Vice President Kamala Harris, team captain Steph Curry took to the stage alongside President Biden, who delivered a few humorous remarks during the informal conference:

“Today, the Golden State Warriors are known as one of the most successful franchises in basketball and all of sports,” Biden said. “Four NBA titles [and] six finals [in the] last eight seasons, that ain’t bad, man. That ain’t bad. The stat line of a dynasty.”

He continued: “But, the last couple of years were pretty tough. The struggle in 2020, missed the playoffs in ’21, and critics wondered if this team was gone for good as a championship team. But, fellas, I know what it feels like (laughs). I’ve been there.”

The moment marked the Warriors’ first visit to the head of state since Barack Obama in 2016. The team did not stop by the White House to commemorate their 2017 and 2018 titles. Curry referenced the initial meeting in his speech:

“I think we were here seven years ago for our first championship. So to have another opportunity to be here means the world. We had a connection, obviously, with… President Obama.”

Joining the White House celebration were Bay Area’s own E-40, Too Short, Mistah F.A.B., and Sway Calloway, all of whom shared photos and videos of the day’s festivities on their social media accounts. In one Instagram clip, a dapper F.A.B. provided his fans with a a quick breakdown of the special day: “I wanna let y’all know, Warriors, we are here at the White House [that y’all are] seein’ in the back!”

