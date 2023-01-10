Quavo appeared to have enjoyed himself after the Georgia Bulldogs captured their second consecutive national championship. Last night (Jan. 9), a video surfaced across social media of him celebrating on the field with the back-to-back champs. The Georgia rapper huddled up with the players, took pictures and lit cigars as confetti fell from the sky.

Huncho has kept a low profile since the tragic passing of band member Takeoff. The College Football National Championship game played at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles was only his second public outing since early November.

Before this, Quavo rang in 2023 in St. Barth with many other A-list celebrities. On Jan. 1, many notable stars such as P. Diddy, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Drake, French Montana, Fabolous and more all partied together on the Caribbean island for the second annual LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala.

Quavo got the cigars out with Georgia 😂🔥 #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/H2oDa1GekN — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2023

The Bulldogs punished the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 last night. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished with six touchdowns and tied Joe Burrow for the most in a championship game. Georgia also scored the most points in a title matchup.

In addition to the festivities, the “Hotel Lobby” rapper is back in the booth. On (Jan. 5), he dropped a new track, “Without You,” which is dedicated to the late Migo, Takeoff, who is also his nephew. The song is the first music release from Quavo since he dropped Only Built For Infinity Links on Oct. 7, 2022. The latter is a collaborative project with Takeoff that comes with 18 songs and features from NBA YoungBoy, Mustard, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1 in Houston. Police believe he was an innocent bystander amongst an argument that took place outside a bowling alley, which led to the fatal shooting. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the accused killer of the rapper, Patrick Clark, was released on a $1 million bond and is required to wear a GPS tracker while on house arrest.