Quavo stepped into the new year surrounded by peers and enveloped in good vibes. The Migos rapper was photographed smiling alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs and Meek Mill in an early morning photo shared to the REVOLT chairman’s Instagram Story on Sunday (Jan. 1).

The mogul kicked off the start of 2023 with a star-studded bash onboard a yacht in St. Barths. His children — sons Quincy, Justin, King Combs, and daughters Chance, D’Lila Star, and Jessie James — his mother, Janice Combs, Fabolous, Lil Baby, French Montana, Yung Miami and several others were all photographed as they ushered in 2023.

Quavo, Diddy & Meek celebrating the New Year 📸 pic.twitter.com/s4KB3JODmj — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) January 1, 2023

Fans were thrilled to see Quavo in good spirits after he and Offset suffered the unexpected and sudden loss of their third groupmate, Takeoff. As previously reported, the lyricist was tragically shot when a gun was fired at a private party in Houston in November. Authorities announced the arrest of Patrick Xavier Clark a month after the heartbreaking incident. The 33-year-old is accused of discharging the weapon that resulted in Takeoff’s fatal injuries.

Quavo, family members, friends and throngs of fans gathered in Atlanta for the 28-year-old’s final farewell on Nov. 11. After the public memorial service was held, the “FLIP THE SWITCH” rapper shared a touching tribute to his nephew. “Everyone felt [your] love and hugs while [you] were here and [you] made our dreams come true. Whenever you spoke, it manifested, when you said ‘God gonna do it,’ he did it. I’m just proud [to] be in your life. I’m proud to be ya uncle,” he wrote. However, the Migos frontman has been noticeably absent from social media since then.

See how fans reacted to catching a glimpse of Quavo in good spirits below.

Glad to see Quavo in good spirits. Happy New Years!! — SurRxck (@SurRxck) January 1, 2023

Glad to see Quavo in better spirits, starting to get back outside https://t.co/XKokpfRnyU — Yung$av! ☄️✨💕🐐 (@MindofYungSav) January 1, 2023

I am glad Quavo was enjoying himself last night 💙 — The Teacher (@Bryght_Eyez) January 1, 2023

Good to see Quavo outside — LEN (@jaaayLENo) January 1, 2023

Glad to see Quavo is doing ok https://t.co/kIId2XgaRG — Petyr Baeless (@davidleconte97) January 1, 2023

My baby @QuavoStuntin so happy to see his face happy new year! https://t.co/rfqyizYLln — angie (@boujee_angie) January 1, 2023

I’m Happy To See Quavo Out And Smiling — BoutACheck💰💰 (@MoneyOnnMoney) January 1, 2023

I could not fathom the hurt he must feel everyday. It’s good to finally see @QuavoStuntin trying to enjoy himself #riptakeoff https://t.co/epDvBIUSl8 — Gemma❌the⭕Jewel (@Gemmaisxo1) January 1, 2023

Really nice to see Quavo out and smiling again pic.twitter.com/RWYQaVDgUr — flameyyo_ (@Flameyyo_) January 1, 2023

I see Quavo was out for new years love that for him — Koko🫶🏾 (@K_janyyyce) January 1, 2023

Happy to see @QuavoStuntin outside!!! Missed you Qua❤️ — Nikki (@Chunks2U) January 1, 2023

I’m honestly glad to see this I be thinking about Quavo like I know him personally. — Courtney Arlesia (@CourtneyArlesia) January 1, 2023