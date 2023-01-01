Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.01.2023

Quavo stepped into the new year surrounded by peers and enveloped in good vibes. The Migos rapper was photographed smiling alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs and Meek Mill in an early morning photo shared to the REVOLT chairman’s Instagram Story on Sunday (Jan. 1).

The mogul kicked off the start of 2023 with a star-studded bash onboard a yacht in St. Barths. His children — sons Quincy, Justin, King Combs, and daughters Chance, D’Lila Star, and Jessie James — his mother, Janice Combs, Fabolous, Lil Baby, French Montana, Yung Miami and several others were all photographed as they ushered in 2023.    

Fans were thrilled to see Quavo in good spirits after he and Offset suffered the unexpected and sudden loss of their third groupmate, Takeoff. As previously reported, the lyricist was tragically shot when a gun was fired at a private party in Houston in November. Authorities announced the arrest of Patrick Xavier Clark a month after the heartbreaking incident. The 33-year-old is accused of discharging the weapon that resulted in Takeoff’s fatal injuries.

Quavo, family members, friends and throngs of fans gathered in Atlanta for the 28-year-old’s final farewell on Nov. 11. After the public memorial service was held, the “FLIP THE SWITCH” rapper shared a touching tribute to his nephew. “Everyone felt [your] love and hugs while [you] were here and [you] made our dreams come true. Whenever you spoke, it manifested, when you said ‘God gonna do it,’ he did it. I’m just proud [to] be in your life. I’m proud to be ya uncle,” he wrote. However, the Migos frontman has been noticeably absent from social media since then.

See how fans reacted to catching a glimpse of Quavo in good spirits below.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Quavo
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Takeoff