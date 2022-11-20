Christian “King” Combs is well on his way to leaving his mark on the music industry. The rising talent has officially secured his first No. 1 record on Billboard‘s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.”

“Locking in my first No. 1 record is crazy,” the 24-year-old said in a statement to REVOLT. He noted that reaching the achievement was not an easy feat and required him to stay committed and focused.

“A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into getting this record to where it is. We’re finally here and we can’t stop now!” he continued. The track is unquestionably a party anthem, hearkening back to the nostalgic sound of Bad Boy Records in the 1990s.

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” samples the cult favorite Bad Boy classic “Crush on You,” famously performed by Lil’ Kim and Lil’ Cease. With an assist from Kodak Black, King Combs’ twist on the hit reintroduced the joint to hip hop’s younger, contemporary generation.

Released this past July, the song has already surpassed 14 million views on YouTube and more than 33 million listens on streaming platforms.

Considering his pedigree, King Combs’ knack for hitting the right note with music fans should not come as a surprise. As the son of hip hop titan Sean “Diddy” Combs, he has a more-than-decent blueprint to refer to as he continues to carve out his own path in the industry.

“I definitely have the utmost respect for my father and all the pioneers of hip hop. You know, my pops is the GOAT, and they paved the way for us to be here and to be able to have a platform,” he told PEOPLE in September. “I knew this was going to be hard, but I didn’t know how hard. But we here, so let’s get it.”

His last body of work, Cyncerely, C3, was released in 2019 and features such artists as Jeremih, City Girls, Tee Grizzley, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. Fans hoping to hear some new heat, on the other hand, won’t have to wait much longer. King Combs is preparing to release a “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” remix as well as a full project early next year.

Watch the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” video below.