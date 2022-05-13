King Combs is back with another track that’s perfect for keeping the party going this summer. This time, it’s “Gas You Up,” a collaboration with DreamDoll that sees the two delivering some adult talk over a flip of Lil Mama‘s Voice of the Young People hit “Lip Gloss”:

“Overseas apparel, bitch, I walked in stylin’, might take her to Turks if she keep on talkin’ islands, twenty thousand ones, I keep dollar bills flyin’, brand new Patek (Patek), I call it perfect timin’, she don’t need no leggings, it’s the ass for me, it’s only Birkins if she ever get a bag from me, it’s the laugh for me, she a goody two shoes, but she bad for me, might, might bring out the Bentley or the ‘Rari ’cause I’m ridin’ different, flew her to Miami, now her body different…”

“Lip Gloss” follows a wealth of loose singles from King Combs, including “Legacy,” “Cartis,” and “Holdin Me Down” with Future. In addition, he’s provided his special brand of bars on songs like Teyana Taylor’s “How You Want It?,” Quincy’s “Options,” Tank God’s “Bentley Trucks,” Fivio Foreign’s “Freak,” Derek King’s “Dead Roses (Remix),” Pop Smoke’s “Diana,” and Bino Rideaux’s “No Makeup.”

Back in 2019, King Combs released his last body of work Cyncerely, C3, which saw a wealth of assists from the likes of Jeremih, Smooky MarGielaa, 1TakeJay, AzChike, City Girls, Tee Grizzley, and Ty Dolla $ign. Hopefully, the influx of new music means that a follow-up could be on the way.

Recently, the 90’s Baby talent also named his favorite boxers to Rocsi Diaz for a Triller Fight Club segment:

“I gotta go with Muhammad Ali, number one, Floyd Mayweather. Yeah, Muhammad and Floyd, they go crazy, that’s my two. Mike Tyson, can’t forget about Mike Tyson… oh and Tank! Tank going up right now.”

Press play on “Gas You Up” below.