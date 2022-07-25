Over the weekend, King Combs decided to bless the masses with a new single titled “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” which features an appearance from Kodak Black. Produced by Rippa On The Beat, the catchy cut samples The Jeff Lorber Fusion’s 70s hit “Rain Dance” — the exact same sample utilized for Lil’ Kim and Lil’ Cease’s classic cut “Crush On You.” The reimagining of the Hard Core standout provides the perfect setting for King Combs and Kodak Black‘s boastful bars about money, women, and other aspects of their high-end lifestyles:

“I was locked twenty-three and one, now I ball like 23, and one, Sniper Gang, I’m always playin’ manhunt, I’m the one who kept it foolin’ and what? Seek out the fire in my eyes but I changed though, suck my dick, bitch, I’m too rich to drive a Range Rover, lil’ hater baby, I remember stealin’ mangoes, how my side bitch fuck better than my main ho? How my side bitch fuck better than my main bitch? Every nigga say it’s smoke, they get extinguished…”

Taking things a step further, the accompanying visual for “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” puts the viewer in what appears to be the same setup that Kim and Cease used, complete with colorful checkerboard floors and draped walls. Rocking matching leather outfits, Combs and Kodak are at the center of a party that’s full of fun dance moves and DeLeón Tequila.

Back in 2019, King Combs liberated his most recent body of work Cyncerely, C3, which contained nine songs and assists from 03 Greedo, Jeremih, City Girls, Tee Grizzley, Ty Dolla $ign, AzChike, and more. Since then, he’s continued his momentum with high quality drops like “Legacy,” “Cartis,” “Holdin Me Down” with Future, and “Gas You Up” with DreamDoll. Press play on “Can’t Drop Won’t Stop” below.