Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Maddie Meyer / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team triumphed over the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday (April 2), bringing the squad to its first-ever NCAA tournament championship victory. Fans in Louisiana and across the country were thrilled about the results, including Pelican State native Boosie Badazz.

Boosie took to Instagram yesterday (April 2) to share his well wishes with the Tigers and give a look into how he celebrated the win. He went outside to his home basketball court and began cutting up pieces of the nets — a common tradition for teams who win. “Congratulations from all of us!!!” he captioned the post seen below.

 

The reactions to Boosie’s celebration were swift. “This man Boosie cutting the basketball nets at his house bruh,” one Twitter user shared alongside a video seen below. “He acting like he won the championship.”

In response, another Twitter user pointed out that Boosie was a part of LSU’s road to victory, whether people realize it or not. The team, led by guard and up-and-coming rapper Flau’jae Johnson, was blasting and rapping along to Boosie’s hit 2006 song “Set It Off” in the locker room. See the clip below.

Boosie was enthralled by the game as the Tigers pummeled the Hawkeyes. He cheered for guard Jasmine Carson, whom he referred to as “LSU Ice Spice” because of her bright-colored hair, calling her “the truth.” And when referring to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, he trolled the player by invoking the name of basketball icon Larry Bird.

“They dead, they dead, they dead!” the Baton Rouge-bred MC repeated while wearing an Odell Beckham Jr. LSU football jersey. “Larry Bird, come get your daughter. Larry Bird, come get your daughter. They dead. Larry Bird, come get your damn daughter!”

With talented players among its ranks including sophomore Angel Reese, LSU could be a candidate for a repeat performance at next year’s championship. They’d certainly have Boosie’s support along the way.

