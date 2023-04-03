Photo: Win McNamee / Staff via Getty Images and Ron Jenkins / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Love, appreciation, and admiration continue to come Angel Reese’s way despite the backlash she has faced on Twitter.

Earlier today (April 3), former President Barack Obama congratulated Reese and her Louisiana State University women’s basketball teammates for winning their first national championship in the program’s history.

“Congrats to the new champs, LSU women’s basketball!” Obama tweeted. “They earned it, and I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more from them in the years ahead.” To which Reese responded, “I love my president.”

Serving as the leading man in Washington D.C. from 2008-2016, Obama continues to share his appreciation for Black athletes and the work they contribute to the game of sports.

His latest acknowledgment came as several individuals criticized Reese for how she acted after her team played The University of Iowa. After a hard-fought NCAA tournament championship game, Reese made a hand motion famously started by WWE’s John Cena toward an Iowa player.

Individuals on social media were quick to critique her actions and call her “classless.” Reese and other sports figures hit back with a question. Why was it a problem when Reese did it, but not when others did it?

Before Reese made the “you can’t see me” hand motion, Iowa player, Caitlin Clark, did it against the Louisville Cardinals after her team advanced to the Final Four round. Even Cena himself congratulated her after she made the waving gesture.

After watching both athletes display the same motion, many were convinced the movement wasn’t people’s issue, but the person’s skin color was.

But even with the critiques, Reese finished the game with a fantastic feat. She ended the championship game with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Her performance throughout the tournament earned her the Most Outstanding Player trophy. She also set a new single-season NCAA double-double record by notching her 34th in the championship game.

