Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Mixtapes are a very important aspect of hip hop — and have been for generations. In more ways than not, they changed the rap game for the better. With the resurgence of mixtapes at hand, Jim Jones wanted to set the record straight on who kicked off the entire movement. Many people believe that it was 50 Cent and his G-Unit collective that spearheaded the crusade, but according to Jimmy, it was really Dipset. In a lengthy interview with the “Flip Da Script” podcast, Capo cleared the air over who kicked off the wave of mixtapes from rap collectives that dominated the streets in the early 2000s.

“Let’s get this right and I’m going to keep it all the way a buck,” Jones said. “We started the mixtape movement, right? And it wasn’t a crew mixtape. We were making real albums and putting them out as mixtapes. G-Unit was doing replays of other people’s beats and making mixtapes.” He continued, “It was a big difference. We were using our mixtapes as albums to promote our real albums, and off those mixtapes, we were taking singles that the people started loving and started putting them on our real albums. But even in that, we put the Dipset mixtape out first before G-Unit put their mixtape out. Now go Google it.”

The Diplomats and G-Unit both released their first mixtape in 2002, with Diplomats Volume 1 coming out before G-Unit’s 50 Cent is the Future that summer. Both tapes laid down the path for the groups to reach superstardom and elevate the leaders of the respective collectives, Cam’ron and 50 Cent. Whether you agree with Jim Jones‘ point or not, look at the bigger picture. It is dope to witness two of the best rap groups of all time being able to share this honor in 2023.

Madame Tussauds announces new Met Gala-inspired wax figure of Rihanna

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Denver Catholic teacher fired for same-sex relationship

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

6-year-old Virginia school shooter allegedly choked teacher "until she couldn't breathe"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

K Camp signs single distribution deal with TikTok's SoundOne

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Check out DaBaby's latest visual for "INDUSTRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

JAY-Z speaks on Grammys '4:44' snub in 2018

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Millyz recruits Albee Al and Leaf Ward for new "Risk Takers" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Memphis City Council to hold first meeting in wake of Tyre Nichols video release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Snoop Dogg blasts Grammy Awards for snubbing him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Zac The DJ has witnessed the pride Yo Gotti takes in Blac Youngsta's success

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.07.2023

Ace Hood drops off new 'Body Bag Vol. 6' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Youngs Teflon delivers "Ballon D'or (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
