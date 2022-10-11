Remy Ma aims to take battle rap to new heights by hosting the first-ever all-female battle rap tournament.

On Tuesday (Oct. 11), the Bronx rapper announced the event, “The Tournament,” in a video clip on her Instagram account. “All-female, first-ever in battle rap history,” she explains. “All b**ches can rap. It’ll be three rounds. Every round is 90 seconds. So that’s a minute and a half with a max of two minutes.”

In the caption, Remy names the 16 contestants competing in the battle rap royale scheduled for the end of the month. “$25,000 is up for grabs!! I’m back on my battle rap s**t! @ChromeTwenty3 is having the first-ever ALL-FEMALE BATTLE RAP TOURNAMENT! Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in New York [and] the winner gets $25,000. LIVE DRAWING OF NAMES ON MY IG LIVE TONIGHT TO SEE WHO BATTLES WHO,” Remy wrote.

She added, “And the contestants are…bonniegodiva, c.bri.the.lyricist, chaynaashley, theonly_chetta, cheyraq_dwi, darealc3, therealehart, hazzylonglegz, kaypr0phet, 757kausion, kakez_by_kokokakez, _only_msmiami_, qb_blackdiamond, officialshiestraw_1, _yoshig, and @40barrs. FOLLOW THEM! If [you] love real female rappers, [you] will not be disappointed. #Reminisce #RemyMa #TheresnoPlaceLikeChrome #FemaleBattleRap.”

The tournament is Remy’s second battle rap event following Chrome 23’s debut rap battle contest, “Queens Get the Money,” in February. The battle was co-hosted by Remy’s husband, Papoose, and Fat Joe.

REVOLT previously reported that Remy Ma founded Chrome 23 to highlight women making strides in the battle rap scene, which is predominantly male. In Remy’s opinion, the league supports women pushing the battle rap culture to new heights. “I want all the women that have ever put their blood, sweat and tears into this, that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to really make some decent money,” she said.

