Ahead of the first event for Remy Ma’s women-only Chrome 23 battle rap league, the Bronx-bred bombshell has released a new promotional video.

The visual is titled “Remy Ma Presents Chrome 23 ‘Queens Get The Money Card’” and features all of the ladies who are scheduled to face-off against one another on Sunday (Feb. 27) in New York City.

Ms. Hustle, Couture, Casey Jay, Yodhi G., O’fficial, 40 Bars, QB, and Pristavia each deliver bars before Remy brings the track home.

“20 years in and I’m still a threat/ still dog walking these bitches, yeah I been a bet/ Fat ass, pretty face, type titties/ They pay to get a set/ And I’m still the realest Biggs that you ever met/ Probably first female battle rapper that you ever seen/ Now I run shit, CEO, Chrome 23/ New bitch around, NBA, yeah you out ya league/ When I’m done y’all nights gonna have to play overseas,” she raps.

New York radio station HOT 97 has announced that “Queens Get The Money” will be livestreamed via hot97.com. “Fans and online viewers will have a unique opportunity to help choose the winner of each battle among other categories such as ‘Body Of The Night’ and ‘Battle of The Night,’” the radio station said in a press release.’

Viewers will also be able to vote live through hot97.com. Fabulous, Fat Joe, Joe Budden, Lil Kim, Jadakiss, Papoose, Brandy Norwood and many more are listed as guests slated to attend.

Remy first spoke publicly about Chrome 23 in December 2021. While speaking with battle rap media outlet OTFMZ, Remy explained that Chrome 23 stands for “Chromosome 23” — the pair of X and Y chromosomes that determines a person’s sex.

“I want all the women that have ever put their blood, sweat and tears into this, that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to really make some decent money,” she told the hosts.

Watch the latest “Queens Get The Money” teaser below: