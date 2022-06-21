Back in May, Papoose decided to remind folks why he’s one of the illest emcees of all time with a freestyle over the Pharrell-backed instrumental for Pusha T and JAY-Z’s “Neck & Wrist.” Over the weekend, he added to that with a new single titled “Cap,” which comes with production courtesy of Bangladesh. The track sees Papoose using the song’s title to express his disdain of the dishonesty that he’s witnessing within the culture:

“You wearing that dirty baseball cap, before you drink the bottle you open up the cap, if you had a job you’d have a salary cap, keep playing wit’ me and I’ma pop a cap in yo’ ass, that’s a fact, you all cap, everytime you type on the ‘gram you use caps, ’cause all of that shit you be typin’ is all cap, that’s why they call your captions captions, ’cause you cap, you stay cappin’, that’s a fact…”

Back in 2021, Papoose dropped off a project for every month of the year, collaborating with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, E-40, Fred The Godson, Jim Jones, Smoke DZA, Anthony Hamilton, and Fabolous. The most recent drop, December, contained nine tracks with assists from Vado, Russ, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, wife Remy Ma, and more.

A few weeks ago, Papoose took to social media to honor Remy for her 42nd birthday, complete with a breathtaking image of the Bronx star and a heartfelt caption:

“Debates about who the baddest! I don’t even participate. I’m just gonna leave this here though. Never been one of them guys; who get mad about what his lady wears. Flaunt that melanin baby! Keep shining on em! Happy born day to the Trendsetter [Remy Ma] Many more Queen!!!!!!”

Press play on Papoose and Bangladesh’s rewind-worthy collaboration below.