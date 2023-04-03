Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Staff via Getty Images, Maddie Meyer / Staff via Getty Images, and Michael Reaves / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Basketball player Angel Reese’s competitive nature has led her team, the Louisiana State University Tigers, to their first national championship in the program’s history. But it has also caused a lot of chaos on social media.

Yesterday (April 2), as LSU cruised to a victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Reese made a “You can’t see me” gesture toward Iowa player Caitlin Clark.

The hand movement was known to be used by former wrestler John Cena on WWE, but Reese’s use resulted in many Twitter individuals calling her “classless,” amongst other names.

Reese was quick to come to her own defense after the game. When she spoke with the media, Reese questioned why it was a problem when she made the hand movement, but not when others did so. One of the people she seemingly referred to was Clark, who’s Caucasian, and who also made the “Cena gesture” during the tournament.

Like Reese, many prominent members in the world of sports were just as puzzled as they defended her competitiveness and questioned if race played a part in people’s reactions. On Twitter, Ryan Clark tweeted, “If you praised Caitlin Clark as competitive, fiery, and passionate for doing the ‘You can’t see me’ celebration and are criticizing Angel Reese for the same, we already know!!”

During today’s (April 3) segment of “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe said, “It’s very clear: This is not about anything else but race.”

Meanwhile, former LSU player Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal kept it short and straightforward as he responded to comments made about Reese by podcaster Keith Olbermann, telling him to “Shut your dumb a** up [and] leave Angel Reese alone.”

And even WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie told viewers that Clark “doesn’t need your protection” and Reese “doesn’t deserve your derision.”

Despite it all, Reese finished the game as the Most Outstanding Player in the tournament. She also broke the single-season NCAA double-double record, marking her 34th in the championship game.

Check out more of the sports world’s reactions to Reese’s backlash on Twitter below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Dawn Staley slams critics' hurtful narratives about South Carolina's women's basketball team: "We're not thugs"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

NBA reverses marijuana ban, ending random player testing for the drug

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Halftime Report | Giving Vonetta her Flowers while she can still smell them

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.22.2023

Supporters send Shaq well-wishes after he shares photo from hospital bed

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Venus Williams is all about living life freely and authentically on and off the court

By Ty Cole
  /  03.15.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Angel Reese
nba
NCAA
Shaq
Shaquille O'Neal
Sports
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Dawn Staley slams critics' hurtful narratives about South Carolina's women's basketball team: "We're not thugs"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

NBA reverses marijuana ban, ending random player testing for the drug

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

LeBron James updates followers on Twitter as the new check mark era begins soon

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Halftime Report | Giving Vonetta her Flowers while she can still smell them

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.22.2023

Supporters send Shaq well-wishes after he shares photo from hospital bed

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Venus Williams is all about living life freely and authentically on and off the court

By Ty Cole
  /  03.15.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More