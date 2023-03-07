Photo: Justin Ford / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz is not here for anyone building false narratives. Last night (March 6), the Louisiana rapper tweeted out a message to sports commentator Skip Bayless after he revealed on his show, “Undisputed,” that a few of his NBA connections are reportedly questioning whether the Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is “about that life” after being seen on social media holding a weapon. Bayless also alluded to the sports star having possible ties to a gang.

“Remember, he’s thrown up the Crip sign,” Bayless said about Morant on the show. “I’ve seen him throw it up two or three times. I’ve probably missed some other times. What does that mean? Does that mean he wants to get associated with the Crips, or he got initiated with the Crips, or he just has a dream of being a Crip? I don’t know. I’m just throwing this out. Are we missing the boat here that that’s just who he’s been from the start, and we keep saying, ‘No, you’re just associating with the wrong people,’ when he’s actually part of the wrong people?”

After catching wind of the show’s segment, Boosie headed to Twitter to defend the young point guard. “Stop, Skip Bayless,” he tweeted. “Don’t build the narrative that he’s a real gang member. SMH. He [is] not a crip! He [is] a professional basketball player who made a mistake.”

On Friday (March 3), Morant appeared to show a gun on his Instagram Live after his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. Once clips of the video made its rounds online, the NBA announced that they were investigating the matter. In conclusion, the Memphis Grizzlies revealed that the 23-year-old South Carolina native would be suspended for at least two games and away from the team indefinitely following the incident.

On March 4, a day after the IG Live, Morant released a statement. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire Grizzlies’ organization for letting you down,” he said. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Dave East and Uncle Murda are "Thiccer Than Water" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Jadakiss' laugh became a part of his music thanks to his engineer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Coi Leray joins Big Boss Vette for "Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg announce "High School Reunion Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

D Double E recruits Jme, Novelist, and more for "Mobb Mentality" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

CÎROC announced as official vodka of hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.06.2023

Boosie on why he prefers podcasts over club gigs: "It's safer"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Boosie
Boosie Badazz
Ja Morant
Lil Boosie
nba
Rap
Sports
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Dave East and Uncle Murda are "Thiccer Than Water" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Jadakiss' laugh became a part of his music thanks to his engineer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Coi Leray joins Big Boss Vette for "Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg announce "High School Reunion Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

D Double E recruits Jme, Novelist, and more for "Mobb Mentality" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

CÎROC announced as official vodka of hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.06.2023

Boosie on why he prefers podcasts over club gigs: "It's safer"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More