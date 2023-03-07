Boosie BadAzz is not here for anyone building false narratives. Last night (March 6), the Louisiana rapper tweeted out a message to sports commentator Skip Bayless after he revealed on his show, “Undisputed,” that a few of his NBA connections are reportedly questioning whether the Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is “about that life” after being seen on social media holding a weapon. Bayless also alluded to the sports star having possible ties to a gang.

“Remember, he’s thrown up the Crip sign,” Bayless said about Morant on the show. “I’ve seen him throw it up two or three times. I’ve probably missed some other times. What does that mean? Does that mean he wants to get associated with the Crips, or he got initiated with the Crips, or he just has a dream of being a Crip? I don’t know. I’m just throwing this out. Are we missing the boat here that that’s just who he’s been from the start, and we keep saying, ‘No, you’re just associating with the wrong people,’ when he’s actually part of the wrong people?”

After catching wind of the show’s segment, Boosie headed to Twitter to defend the young point guard. “Stop, Skip Bayless,” he tweeted. “Don’t build the narrative that he’s a real gang member. SMH. He [is] not a crip! He [is] a professional basketball player who made a mistake.”

On Friday (March 3), Morant appeared to show a gun on his Instagram Live after his team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. Once clips of the video made its rounds online, the NBA announced that they were investigating the matter. In conclusion, the Memphis Grizzlies revealed that the 23-year-old South Carolina native would be suspended for at least two games and away from the team indefinitely following the incident.

On March 4, a day after the IG Live, Morant released a statement. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire Grizzlies’ organization for letting you down,” he said. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”