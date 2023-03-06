Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Lately, it’s been pretty easy to catch Boosie Badazz having discussions on podcasts. At one point, it seemed almost guaranteed that you could hear his opinion weekly. Turns out, there’s strategic reasoning behind the Baton Rouge native’s love for conversation.

During a live stream last week, the 40-year-old revealed that while club hosting may be lucrative, when he gets paid to “sit on a couch [and] talk,” fewer safety hazards are involved. In previous years, rappers like Fabolous and Ice-T have regarded careers in hip hop as “the most dangerous job in America.” In 2020, Fab shared on Instagram that many artists “become famous, make millions of dollars, change their lifestyle… and [somehow] still end up dead or in jail.” Could it be possible that Bossie agrees?

“Man, when I could make 30, 40 thousand to sit on a couch to talk? That’s way safer than that club with all them guns in that b**ch,” he said during a portion of the video. Boosie continued, noting that when having his paid discussions, he’s “in front of somebody who ain’t ‘gon hurt me. I think y’all should be happy I’m doing podcasts. I’mma live longer doing podcasts. Way less dangerous doing podcasts.” While speaking to his virtual audience on the stream, he explained that although there’s a difference in pay, he’s content with the option that brings him peace of mind.

“Would you rather do a show for 60 [thousand] or a podcast for 45 [thousand]? I made that decision the other day. I took the 45 over the 60,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper shared. “The 60 I have to pay for flights, hotels. Going to a dangerous a** city. S**t ‘bout being careful, man. I could sit 45 minutes on a couch and just talk s**t. Forty-something thousand dollars. That’s a blessing, bruh,” the “Loose As a Goose” hitmaker concluded. His loyal supporters seem fine with his reasoning. “Can’t blame Boosie for being safe, kids need a dad around. Way too many out here without one in their life,” one fan tweeted in response to the video clip.

See related post below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Bleu joins THEY. for new "In The Mood" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

M Huncho heads to Toronto in new visual for "Conspiracy Charges"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Lil Uzi Vert thanks Rolling Loud during his bounce house performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and City Girls shut down Rolling Loud California

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Nicki Minaj announces launch of record label and its first signed artists

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's movie 'The Wash' is getting a TV reboot

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Conway The Machine joins Jae Skeese for new "Metallic 5's" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Unknown T recruits Knucks for "Right Hand"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist announce release date for joint 'The Great Escape' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "89 Earthquake" video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Boosie
Boosie Badazz
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Yung Bleu joins THEY. for new "In The Mood" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

M Huncho heads to Toronto in new visual for "Conspiracy Charges"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Nick Cannon is stepping into his destiny as the next major music executive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Lil Uzi Vert thanks Rolling Loud during his bounce house performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

Robert Townsend reveals Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want to remake 'B.A.P.S.'

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and City Girls shut down Rolling Loud California

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Papoose reveals he and Nipsey Hussle had plans to collab: "Never told that story!"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Nicki Minaj announces launch of record label and its first signed artists

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

N.O.R.E. on Rihanna's second pregnancy reveal: "They don’t call him ASAP for nothing"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.04.2023

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's movie 'The Wash' is getting a TV reboot

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Conway The Machine joins Jae Skeese for new "Metallic 5's" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Unknown T recruits Knucks for "Right Hand"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist announce release date for joint 'The Great Escape' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "89 Earthquake" video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
News

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma has returned: "She's back"

“Coming soon,” Puma captioned a post on Instagram.
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
News

Kobe Bryant's family reaches $28.5 million settlement with LA County

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023
View More