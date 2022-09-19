A 4-year-old rapper from Little Rock, Arkansas is making headlines for his latest single with Boosie Badazz. Back in August, Kash Coullier, who goes by the name KashMania, unveiled a remix of his viral single “Snack Out” with the Baton Rouge star. Earlier this month (Sept. 7), a short clip surfaced showing that he paid for said feature using his lunch money, a realization that surprised Boosie upon receipt: “This dude just cashed out on me a verse dawg!”

“Snack Out (Remix)” also boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of LiveSosa and KashMania’s father Carlos Coullier. The energetic offering shows KashMania selling items from his food and apparel line at what’s presumed to be Boosie’s massive residence, complete with plenty of dancing and positive vibes throughout.

In a past feature with Newsweek, KashMania opened up about how he began making music, which is said to have started sometime last year:

“I was three years old when I started making music. I was listening to songs like ‘Baby Shark‘ and singing it with my daddy, then one day my daddy was in the studio recording a song and he said that I asked to hear myself on the microphone. He says my reaction when I heard myself back was, ‘wow!'”

He also revealed how hard he works at his craft:

“It feels like I’ve been in the studio about 50,000 times now. I dance and shake around when I’m there. Sometimes I play Roblox and other times I play football and I break stuff. I’m used to going into the studio now, so I don’t even want my daddy in there. I just tell him how I’m going to say my part. In the latest song, I whispered a part about bling. I just rap all the time, like, ‘I need to sneeze, I want that good cheese.'”

Check out both the visual for “Snack Out (Remix)” and the moment that KashMania paid Boosie Badazz below.