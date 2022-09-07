Pusha T seems quite popular in Ukraine, as its defense team cited some of his lyrics on its official Twitter account on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, with over one million followers, tweeted a chart illustrating Russia’s losses since the Ukrainian war started earlier this year. The caption contains lyrics from Pusha T’s “Numbers on the Boards” track from his 2013 debut solo album, My Name Is My Name. “I put numbers on the boards. @PUSHA_T. Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb. 24 to Sept. 7,” the tweet read.

The chart displays that several Russian artilleries have been destroyed in battle, including 2,117 tanks, 4,556 armed combat vehicles, almost 300 military jets, and other heavy artilleries. The Ukrainian defense account also indicated that over 50,000 soldiers have allegedly been killed in battle.

The Virginia Beach rapper responded to the post on Wednesday (Sept. 7), pointing out Ukraine’s excellent musical preferences. “Great taste in music for the win,” he tweeted.

People on social media and hip hop fans were not shy about sharing their opinions about the Twitter account using Pusha’s lyrics. Most of the commenters were in shock at the tweet, such as Twitterer NekiasNBA, who said in disbelief, “This entire planet is a simulation.” Another commenter kay_mahapa, tweeted, “We live in a world where Pusha T lyrics are used in war.” A third person commented, “Yo, directly quoting Pusha T in the middle of a massive war is the heights of wildness. We are living in a simulation!”

Even the co-host of Hot 97‘s “Ebro in the Morning,” Ebro had to react to the unexpected tweet, saying, “Pusha T has won wars, so they [are] associating with the right rapper.”

Guapdad 4000 also responded to the viral post, saying, “The fact that there’s a Ukrainian intern somewhere designing digital assets to display a body count from [the] war in a friendly looking format is f**king wild to me. We [are] not even gone talk about the @PUSHA_T quote [goat emoji].”

The Ukrainian defense team’s post, Pusha’s tweet and its reactions can be found below:

“I put numbers on the boards.”@PUSHA_T Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 7: pic.twitter.com/mUC5NnLcpy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 7, 2022

Great taste in music for the win… https://t.co/GKG2V6Jc4S — King Push (@PUSHA_T) September 7, 2022

this entire planet is a simulation https://t.co/sjTkHb4NTc — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) September 7, 2022

We live in a world where Pusha T lyrics are used in war https://t.co/KpdkCLIajD — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) September 7, 2022

Yo, directly quoting Pusha T in the middle of a massive war is the heights of wildness. We are living in a simulation! https://t.co/XpPxEb2oJj — So… what now? 💭 (@tenilleclarke1) September 7, 2022

Pusha T has won wars, so they associating with the right rapper https://t.co/p82glzbOA5 — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) September 7, 2022