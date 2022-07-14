Guapdad 4000 has returned this week with his latest track, “Hoe.” The accompanying clip is shot and edited by frequent collaborator Paul Middleton. In the newly released video, Guapdad shows himself some love by setting up a picnic on the beach complete with flowers and snacks. On the track, the Oakland-bred rapper flows over some production courtesy of K.FISHA and James Delgado:

I don’t need a hoe, I need a whole lot of paper, I don’t need a hoe, I need a whole vacation/ I been outside doing fraud all month, I ain’t never seen a n***a like me once/ Swipin’ cards, doin’ fraud, livin’ hot, Dennis Rodman, n***as dying at the top/ Human made, on the bucket and the rugs, tryna fuck a Clermont twin in her butt

Within the last few months, Guapdad 4000 has dropped off tracks like “Cheap,” “Fearless,” and “Money” and also re-released “Scamboy.” He also proudly repped the Bay Area on “Oaklandish” alongside Rayven Justice and the Bay Area legend Too $hort. In terms of projects, Guapdad 4000 and !llmind brought forth deluxe version of their joint project 1176 last year in June, which boasts an additional feature from Rick Ross.

This week, Guapdad also shared an update on a deeply personal upcoming release that he has been working on. “It’s crazy to be posting this,” he writes. “Quarantine got so heavy for me that I fell into a deep depression just too much death and uncertainty but by the grace of God I have been blessed with many talents and also to have a connection with my big brother [Illmind] with whom I’ve created 1176 the album and inspiring my short film/musical ‘Stoop Kid’ … a story about my journey in Oakland.”

Be sure to press play on Guapdad 4000’s brand new music video for “Hoe” down below.