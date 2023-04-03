Photo: Ron Jenkins / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Yesterday (April 2), the LSU Tigers’ women’s basketball team beat out the Iowa Hawkeyes to secure the 2023 NCAA championship title, the first in its history. LSU forward Angel Reese was the breakout star of the game, going viral for her “You can’t see me” hand gesture and upsetting trolls online in the process. 

While an NCAA championship win is often the crown jewel at the end of a college basketball player’s career, Reese wants people to know that she’s only just getting started. “I’m only a sophomore,” the hooper tweeted today (April 3) with a laughing emoji. Check out the post below. 

With two years left before she graduates, Reese still has more time to add more championship victories to her name. She’s been able to shine as a part of LSU’s team and is grateful to the university and the squad for giving her the space to blossom. “Shoutout to LSU,” she tweeted excitedly earlier today. She went on to quote Young Thug when it came to her sports skills finding a home with the Tigers. “I had the plan, I just needed the platform,” she wrote with an angel emoji. 

Clearly, Reese hasn’t let any of the negativity surrounding her on-court behavior get to her. The controversy around her gesture aimed at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark — which was created and popularized by the WWE’s John Cena — has been largely one-sided, as Clark herself did the movement in an earlier game in the tournament and didn’t face the same backlash. 

Reese’s explanation for the discrepancy was simple. 

“I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in,” she told reporters in a post-game press conference. “I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me.” See the clip below. 

