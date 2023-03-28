Photo: Screenshot from Boosie Badazz’s “Please Hold Me Down” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz’s new release sees him expressing the pain that comes with being caught up in the legal system. Over the weekend, the Baton Rouge-born rapper dropped off his latest track and video, “Please Hold Me Down.” In the song, he earnestly asks his friends and family to never leave his side as he fights for his freedom, and even references the current ongoing case involving Young Thug:

“Please, please don’t tell on me, please don’t take me away from my children/ Please don’t forget about all the love I gave, I’m asking you to please hold me down, I’m asking you to please hold me down/ I’m asking all my homies, I’m pleading to you now, please don’t hurt my children, please don’t take me down/ Think ’bout them lil’ n**gas and how I make them smile, please don’t tell on me and do me how like they doin’ Slime/ Do the crime, do the time, n**ga that’s what we signed up for”

The dramatic accompanying visual takes place in an intense courtroom. The “Wipe Me Down” artist takes the stand as he delivers his piece while his loved ones are seen crying in the crowd.

Boosie’s last full-length offering was February’s Lines For Valentines, a 10-track project with features from Og Dre and Money Bagz. Prior to that was Heartfelt, his 2022 body of work that housed fan-favorites like “Love All Gone” and “Always & Forever.” He has already made his appearance on many collaborative tracks so far in 2023, dropping guest verses on songs like “I Need A Man” by Alexia Jayy, “Know My Name” by Mac Hard, “Domin” by Quicc Savo, “Can’t Change My Ways (Remix)” by TTODBumpy Johnson, and more.

Be sure to press play on Boosie Badazz’s brand new “Please Hold Me Down” music video down below.

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He's always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Dave East keeps his head "Above Water" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "Porsches in Spanish" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Latto sets the iHeartRadio Music Awards on fire as she ties for Best New Hip Hop Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo makes his official return with new 'Halfway There' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
