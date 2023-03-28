Boosie Badazz’s new release sees him expressing the pain that comes with being caught up in the legal system. Over the weekend, the Baton Rouge-born rapper dropped off his latest track and video, “Please Hold Me Down.” In the song, he earnestly asks his friends and family to never leave his side as he fights for his freedom, and even references the current ongoing case involving Young Thug:

“Please, please don’t tell on me, please don’t take me away from my children/ Please don’t forget about all the love I gave, I’m asking you to please hold me down, I’m asking you to please hold me down/ I’m asking all my homies, I’m pleading to you now, please don’t hurt my children, please don’t take me down/ Think ’bout them lil’ n**gas and how I make them smile, please don’t tell on me and do me how like they doin’ Slime/ Do the crime, do the time, n**ga that’s what we signed up for”

The dramatic accompanying visual takes place in an intense courtroom. The “Wipe Me Down” artist takes the stand as he delivers his piece while his loved ones are seen crying in the crowd.

Boosie’s last full-length offering was February’s Lines For Valentines, a 10-track project with features from Og Dre and Money Bagz. Prior to that was Heartfelt, his 2022 body of work that housed fan-favorites like “Love All Gone” and “Always & Forever.” He has already made his appearance on many collaborative tracks so far in 2023, dropping guest verses on songs like “I Need A Man” by Alexia Jayy, “Know My Name” by Mac Hard, “Domin” by Quicc Savo, “Can’t Change My Ways (Remix)” by TTODBumpy Johnson, and more.

Be sure to press play on Boosie Badazz’s brand new “Please Hold Me Down” music video down below.