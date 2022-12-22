Last month, Boosie Badazz unveiled a new single titled “Rocket Man,” which both pays tribute to late peer Takeoff and addresses many of society’s current ills:

“Nо, hе nоt whо реорlе thіnk hе іѕ, lеt’ѕ ѕее іf уоu gоn’ ѕtіll bе ѕоlіd іn уоur wrіnklе уеаrѕ, thеm ѕtерріng оn mе, thоѕе thаt rеаllу fееl, сhаngіng оn mе, mу оррѕ ріlіng uр аgаіnѕt mе аnd thеу gаngіng оn mе, and І аіn’t еvеn gаngѕtеr thіѕ іѕ dаngеrоuѕ, sосіаl mеdіа mаkе уоu hіt thе bоttоm, Іnѕtаgrаm gоt hеr wаnnа bаll, Іnѕtаgrаm gоt уоu wаnnа mоdеl, gо іn thе hооd ѕhаkе mу hеаd іt bе hаrd dеn а fо’, lіl’ kіdѕ dоn’t еvеn knоw Gоd nо mоrе…”

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), the Baton Rouge emcee provided his fans with a black-and-white visual for the track. Viewers can see Boosie bringing the song’s lyrics to life with shots of children, a pregnant woman, and much more. The clip ends by closing in on an image of the aforementioned Migos alum before putting his real name on the screen — Kirsnick Khari Ball.

Prior to the release of “Rocket Man,” Boosie took to social media to express his despair in the wake of Takeoff’s tragic passing:

“This rap s**t wack, bro, I ain’t lying. We targets now bro. We used to be heroes, you know. This rap s**t wack as h**l. This rap s**t wack, bro. Everybody want us out of here. R.I.P. Takeoff.”

He continued: “This rapper s**t wack, man. I don’t even want to be looked at as a no rapper no more. I’m an entrepreneur, man. This rapper s**t wack. They don’t want rappers to live, bro. Everybody want our place and s**t. We in danger right now, boy. We used to be heroes.”

Press play on Boosie‘s “Rocket Man” video below.