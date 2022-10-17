Over the weekend (Oct. 15), Boosie Badazz joined N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for an episode of “Drink Champs,” where he spoke on his many business ventures, his music career, Kanye West, and much more. During the lengthy conversation, the Baton Rouge emcee spoke on the dangers of being in Los Angeles, and even revealed a moment when he was robbed during a “No Jumper” interview:

“Bro, we got so many dudes that got robbed in LA who ain’t talking about it…That motherf**ker dangerous. It’s really dangerous. I was at ‘No Jumper’ and n**gas stole our truck! I’m at the interview and n**gas stole my motherf**king truck.”

Boosie then spoke on the precautions taken when he visits the California city:

“I move kinda deep. I bring all my people from Louisiana. And I’m in and out. N**ga, I’m not hanging in no LA I’m coming to do a deal, whoop de woo, and I’m out probably the next day. I know it ain’t safe, my people know it ain’t safe, the whole industry know. N**gas getting jacked out there. You gotta be ready.”

Boosie’s comments come about a month after PnB Rock was robbed and killed while dining at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA. Since then, an unnamed 17-year old had been arrested in connection to the murder along with his father Freddie Trone and stepmother Shauntel Trone. Said juvenile and father were charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang recently penned an open letter about the tragic incident, revealing that the Philly rapper saved her life:

“My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but [because] of him. I am.”

Press play on Boosie’s full interview with “Drink Champs” below.