On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sat down with legendary rapper and infamous public figure Boosie Badazz to chat about some of his most controversial takes, career highlights, Kanye West, and other topics.

Born Torrence Hatch in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Lil Boosie first appeared on the scene by way of hip hop collective Concentration Camp during the 90s before eventually departing as a solo act. The rapper released his debut album, Youngest of da Camp, in 2000, catching the attention of the late Pimp C, who signed him the following year and distributed Boosie’s sophomore project, For My Thugz, in 2002 featuring Lil Q, Locco, and frequent collaborator Webbie. Over the years, he dropped several street mixtapes and loose singles that would later lay the groundwork for his 2006 major label debut, Bad Azz, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned his hit single “Zoom” featuring Young Joc.

2007 saw the release of “Wipe Me Down” featuring Webbie and Foxx, which shot the rapper into the mainstream and reached No. 8 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. It was followed by 2009’s “Better Believe It” featuring Young Jeezy and Webbie, then “Betrayed” in 2010. Though briefly incarcerated for murder and conspiracy, the Baton Rogue native came home in 2014 and rebranded himself as Boosie Badazz. Since his release, the rapper has gifted fans with hit singles like Mustard’s 2014 song “Face Down,” “Show Da World,” “Crazy,” and 2019’s “Nasty Nasty” featuring Latto.

In recent years, his takes on social media regarding today’s culture have been a hotbed for controversy and discussion more so than his music. Some of those include his comments regarding Dwyane Wade’s trans daughter and Lil Nas X, stanning R. Kelly, and his scuffle with Mike Tyson’s daughter, to name a few. Luckily, he cleared the air about some of his most controversial takes on today’s (Oct. 15) episode.

To help give fans a recap, REVOLT compiled a list of nine facts we learned from the Boosie Badazz “Drink Champs” conversation. Continue scrolling to read them and watch the full episode here.

1. On his “Put your p**sy lips on Live, I’ll give you $1,000” quote going viral

In 2020, Boosie notoriously went viral for his “Put your p**sy lips on Live, I’ll give you $1,000” remark during an Instagram Live. The quote, which has since been turned into a song, took on a life of its own and even landed the rapper an interview on Justin Laboy’s “Respectfully Justin” podcast via REVOLT. Boosie explained exactly what went down during the viral moment.

“I was on Live and they had a lot of b**ches asking me for money that day. I just got up out of the chair and said some s**t. I wasn’t even trying to be like… I just looked at the phone, they asking me for money and s**t, so I was like, ‘B**ch, put your p**sy lips on Live.’ That’s how that came about,” he explained.



2. On Los Angeles being the “rap murder capital”

After PnB Rock was killed in Los Angeles in September, Boosie Badazz took to Twitter to issue a stern warning to other artists who may be tempted to visit. He joined rappers like Ice T and Nicki Minaj in speaking out about the slain artist, urging other musicians to “be ready to shoot at all times” if they travel to the city. He echoed this opinion while speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, noting that he seldom spends more than a day in LA.

“It’s really dangerous. I was at ‘No Jumper,’ n**ga stole my truck. I’m at the interview and a n**ga stole my motherf**king truck. I’m at the strip club, they break into one of my other b**ch’s cars. They are out to get it. They tried to get my artist,” he explained. “I bring all of my people from Louisiana. I try to move like 10 deep at the least, and I’m in and out. I’m not hanging in LA.”

3. On his ongoing lawsuit with BLEU

Later in the interview, Boosie discussed his ongoing dispute with former signee and musician BLEU. The Baton Rouge rapper’s brother reportedly worked with BLEU to forge his signature and steal his music label, Bad Azz Music, under which they both released numerous projects. Since then, the “You’re Mines Still” singer has inked deals with Empire Distribution and Meek Mill’s company, Dream Chasers Records. Despite this, Boosie said he has no ill feelings toward the rising artist, but rather the third parties involved.

“I got screwed over, but we’re in talks now, so hopefully, we gon’ get this s**t together. This is me and the lawyers… This big money,” Boosie told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “I had my paperwork right. It’s just my artist went to EMPIRE and they forged my signature.”

4. On his relationship with VladTV

Entertainers across urban music have been speaking out against “culture vultures” like DJ Vlad for the past several years, although Boosie says he deserves a place in hip hop. The controversial rapper sat down with the journalist many times since his initial emergence, raking in millions of views for Vlad’s YouTube channel. Midway through the interview, the “Wipe Me Down” artist discussed his relationship with the media personality and seeing him propel into prominence.

Boosie stated, “I seen Vlad grind. People always try to make me hate a person. You can’t make me hate a person who never showed me hatred. He only showed me grind. That’s how I am when I come to that. People say you only do Vlad [but] really, I don’t do nothing for free. I came here because I’m trying to get my product out.”

5. On his dream collaboration and wanting to do a record with Jazmine Sullivan

Boosie has a long list of frequent collaborators, many of which are from the new generation of hip hop. Since his release from prison in 2014, the rapper has worked with the likes of Latto, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, YFN Lucci, NoCap, and several more. When asked what his dream collaboration would be, he named Megan Thee Stallion and Jazmine Sullivan.

“I want to collaborate with women. I want to collaborate with Jazmine Sullivan. Megan? Oh, I’d love to do a record with Megan. I’d love to do a record with her big, fine ass. Megan’s from H-town, too, so I definitely think we’d make a big record,” he said. Afterward, he talked about how labels advise their artists to stay away from him due to his controversies.

6. On the Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” being disgusting

In spite of “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s” critical acclaim and massive viewership statistics on Netflix, Boosie Badazz shared via Twitter that African Americans shouldn’t watch the series because it glorifies a serial killer who committed horrific acts. Based on the true story of cannibal serial murderer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991, the show explored his life and murders. The bulk of Dahmer’s victims were young, Black, homosexual men, whom he enticed into his house and then slaughtered, cannibalized, and preserved as trophies.

“I was a teenager when that s**t happened. I really remember that s**t. It’s sick,” he shared. “I got to tweeting after the first episode. What the f**k did I just watch? Really, this is what we going to get on TV and woo hoo about? My stupid a** ran to Netflix too. Compensate these people, fam.”

7. On Kanye West’s “white lives matter” T-shirts

After Kanye West wore a shirt reading “white lives matter” during his YZY SZN 9 event in Paris earlier this month, he faced criticism from social media users and Hollywood alike. Boosie is one of several artists who have spoken out against Ye, claiming that he “gives no f**ks about how Blacks have died [and] suffered to the hands of the white man” on social media. On his now-restricted Instagram account, West responded to the rapper by calling him a “lil nerd a**.”

“Ain’t nobody getting done like Blacks getting done from 3-400 years [ago until] this day,” Boosie said on “Drink Champs.” “Don’t put no fu**ing ‘white lives matter’ on, the f**k wrong with you? Dye your face then, ni**a.”

8. On R. Kelly’s “greatness in music” despite being a convicted sex trafficker

After R. Kelly’s recent conviction on sex trafficking and racketeering charges resulted in a 30-year prison term, Boosie stepped in to plead for the disgraced R&B musician. The rapper claimed his release would benefit everyone involved because he would be able to “warn these young girls about older predators,” despite the fact that some of his most devoted fans disagree with the judgment. On “Drink Champs,” Boosie seemingly doubled down on his statements, sharing the two have supported each other since day one.

“R. Kelly was my friend. That was my dog. He calls me, checks up on me sometimes. I call him, check up on him when he was home. He just had a respect for me, so I always showed him love,” Boosie revealed. “I don’t condone nothing no man do, but I don’t take away from his greatness in music, and we shouldn’t do that with nobody because everybody has their…”

9. On DaBaby being “blackballed” in the music industry

According to reports, DaBaby’s new album, Baby On Baby 2, only sold 15,000 units. This is a significant drop from the roughly 150,000 copies of 2020’s Blame It on Baby that were sold in the first week. DaBaby blames his poor sales on being “blackballed” by the business because of his various controversies, including his homophobic statements at Rolling Loud last year. Boosie, who’s been largely independent for the past decade, agrees with the narrative that the North Carolina rapper is indeed being blackballed.

“It might not be from [Rolling Loud]. He might’ve harmed a top dog. I’m not going to say just ‘cause he said those remarks — I feel like he’s been forgiven for that because he apologized, somewhat, [to] the gay community for that. I feel like he offended somebody up top and somebody pulling some screws,” Boosie shared.