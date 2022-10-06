On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West made headlines for wearing a shirt with the phrase “white lives matter” at his Paris fashion show. Since then, many people have chimed in with their opinions about the occurrence, including fans, peers, fellow celebrities, and more. The most recent person who spoke up with their thoughts on the matter is Sean “Diddy” Combs, who posted a video on his Instagram last night (Oct. 5) to explain why he doesn’t agree with West.

Diddy started off by acknowledging he usually doesn’t entertain every headline he sees, but this was a case that he felt compelled to speak up about. “I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet. The thing I do have to address is this ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt,” the mogul began. “I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a free thinker. But the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it. I’m not with it.”

He then continued by reminding everyone that the Black Lives Matter movement is not a joke and should continue to be respected. “The press and what fashion is doing thinking this is a joke. Right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration, and death,” Combs said. “So, before I can get to any of the lives mattering, which all lives matter, that Black Lives Matter? Don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, also addressed West’s actions. The statement she gave to Rolling Stone through her attorney Lee Merritt read: “As a result of his display, ‘white lives matter’ started trending in the U.S., which would [directly] support and legitimize extremist behavior, [much] like the behavior that took the life of her son. That is the thing that Wanda and families like hers continue to fight against.”

Take a look at Diddy’s full response to West down below.