On Sept. 12, PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Philadelphia later that month. As previously reported by REVOLT, three people connected to the incident have since been identified by police.

Today (Oct. 13), Stephanie Sibounheuang, PnB Rock’s girlfriend and mother of their two-year-old daughter, officially broke her silence since the tragic event. In an Instagram post, Sibounheuang shared a video montage of some memories the couple experienced together. The caption included heartfelt words about how she is feeling after the loss, starting with how PnB Rock saved her life the day of the shooting.

“My man saved my life, throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this,” she wrote. “To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital…to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was.”

She then spoke about how well the “Selfish” singer had been doing in life in recent years. “My man had gave his self to GOD,” she said. “Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self.”

Sibounheuang then shared a heartbreaking detail about the last thing she remembers being able to say to her lover. “My last day with you. I told you, ‘I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate,’” she wrote. “Even if it was for a little bit. At least we got to experience what having a soulmate is…and for that…I am grateful…I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids.”

You can view Sibounheuang’s full tribute to PnB Rock down below.