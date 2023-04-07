Angel Reese is singing a new tune after initially publicly stating that LSU would not be visiting the White House following the team’s historic April 2 NCAA championship win. After the Lady Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes and earned the school’s first Division 1 title, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden seemingly invited both teams to celebrate — although it is customary for only the winning team to attend.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House — we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game,” Biden said following the tournament. The message came around a time when many criticized the Louisiana university’s star player, Reese, of exhibiting unsportsmanlike conduct for a hand gesture that her opponent Caitlin Clark had also done. However, Clark, who is white, was given a pass that Reese, who is Black, was not.

Angel Reese says she will visit the White House "I'm a team player, I'm gonna do what's best for the team." (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/iY5qxmNIO6 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 7, 2023

“A joke,” Reese tweeted with laughing emojis on Monday (April 3) in response to ESPN sharing Biden’s take. She also appeared in the comment section of a social media account, adding, “WE NOT COMING. Period.” The 20-year-old wasn’t the only one who took offense to the offer. “IT’S ‘AMERICAN HISTORY,’ [YOU] WIN GO TO THE WHITE HOUSE, [YOU] LOSE, [YOU] GO TO YOURS!!” Louisiana rapper Boosie shared on Twitter. Even Clark agreed. During an interview with ESPN on Tuesday (April 4), she said, “I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them.”

Today (April 7), Reese appeared on “SportsCenter” and discussed the controversial topic. “In the beginning we were hurt. It was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything,” she began. The Maryland native continued, “You don’t get that experience [to go to the White House] ever… and I know my team probably wants to go for sure, and my coaches are supportive of that, so I’m going to do what’s best for the team, and we’ve decided we’re gonna go. I’m a team player. I’m gonna do what’s best for the team… I’m the captain.” Michael Bonnette, a spokesperson for LSU, also said on Thursday (April 6) that the team would accept the invitation.

"I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them." —Caitlin Clark on if Iowa should join LSU at the White House (via @OTLonESPN) pic.twitter.com/M35mGY8oPp — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2023

@FLOTUS I HOPE THAT WAS A JOKE‼️DONT DO THAT TO THESE GIRLS WHO HAVE WORKED THEIR ENTIRE LIVES TO GET TO THIS MOMENT‼️N IOWA DID NOT PLAY SUCH A GOOD GAME, THEY GOT SMASHED‼️ITS “AMERICAN HISTORY “U WIN U GO TO THE WHITE HOUSE ,U LOSE U GO TO YOURS‼️ thanks — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) April 4, 2023

Louisiana State University star Angel Reese says that neither she, nor her team, would be visiting the White House https://t.co/YE7qKtMkfO pic.twitter.com/Vp7pBkXbA9 — CNN (@CNN) April 6, 2023

Angel Reese declines Jill Biden’s invitation to the White House “We’ll go to the Obamas” (Via @IAMATHLETEpod ) pic.twitter.com/tJ8VZu04mO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 5, 2023

Angel Reese said her team won’t go to the White House but a University spokesman said it will accept the invite. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/QPCtm7mDrG — theScore (@theScore) April 7, 2023

Angel Reese when Jill Biden asks for a selfie at the White House next week pic.twitter.com/i2kJFDvD72 https://t.co/cMLwGI2Yoj — John (@iam_johnw) April 7, 2023