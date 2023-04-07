Photo: Ron Jenkins / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

LSU has a lot to celebrate as of late, and today (April 7), the famed Louisiana university got another reason. After defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes over the weekend and becoming the 2023 NCAA Division 1 champions, the school shared exciting news. Alexis Morris will attend this year’s WNBA Draft.

“Alexis Morris has been invited to attend the WNBA Draft! It will air on ESPN on Monday (April 10) at 6 p.m. CT live from New York City,” the Lady Tigers’ official Twitter account posted. Immediately, supporters praised the revelation. “Earned through hard work [and] determination! Much deserved! Way to geaux, Alexis Morris! We’re proud of you! LUTHOR!” one person responded. Many fans chimed in, affectionately referring to her by her nickname, Lex Luthor, a playful take on the DC comic book character.

“So proud of this young lady!” another supporter added. One person expressed how they wished New Orleans, conveniently located just a short drive away from LSU’s Baton Rouge campus, would acquire a WNBA team so Louisiana residents wouldn’t have to part with Morris: “Can we hurry up [and] add a team in NOLA so she can stay home?!” Only 15 players from across the nation were selected to make the trip to this year’s draft — a huge accomplishment for the Beaumont, Texas native.

Morris has had a massive week. In addition to her team winning the 2023 NCAA title, President Joe Biden also invited the young women to celebrate the victory at the White House. But it doesn’t end there. On Tuesday (April 4), the guard made another big announcement. “I would like to say thank you, Louisiana State University, for allowing me to be part of such an amazing institution, where the culture, the love and the passion is unmatched. You trusted me and supported me as an ambassador for this university,” she began. “It is with careful thought and consideration that I am excited to enter my name into the 2023 WNBA Draft,” Morris added in a heartfelt and lengthy message.

We wish the young star the best on her journey. See what others are saying of her achievements below.

Angel Reese agrees to join LSU at the White House: "I'm a team player"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.07.2023

LSU athletic department enters the White House invite chat room with their own stance

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.06.2023

Angel Reese wants to celebrate with the Obamas after turning down Jill Biden's White House invitation

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

The HBCU All-Star Game allows Black student-athletes the space to be unapologetically authentic

By Lauren "Bobby Pen" Williams
  /  04.04.2023

Caitlin Clark doesn't think Angel Reese "should be criticized at all"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jill Biden wants to invite LSU and Iowa to the White House & Twitter isn't going for it

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Angel Reese and teammate decline White House invite after first lady extends offer to the Iowa Hawkeyes

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Boosie Badazz celebrates LSU's championship win by cutting up his own basketball nets

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Angel Reese teases bright future with LSU basketball team after NCAA championship win

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Barack Obama honors Angel Reese & LSU women's basketball after NCAA Tournament championship victory

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'AIR: Courting A Legend' is a classic story about grit and tenacity

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.03.2023

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

LSU's Angel Reese unapologetically defends herself after criticism following the NCAA championship game

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023
