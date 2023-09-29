As previously reported by REVOLT, a man later identified as Young Dolph’s cousin and rapper CEO Jizzle was critically injured after shots rang out in FedExForum on Sept. 7. Lil Baby was quickly rushed off the stage after the incident took place. “One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition,” read a tweet from the Memphis Police Department’s official account. “No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility.”

The following day, Lil Baby assured attendees that they would receive their money back in light of the unfortunate situation. “Due to the unforeseen events that took place in Memphis last night, I was not able to give my fans a full performance. As a result, a full refund will be issued to all those in attendance,” he stated in his Instagram Story.

Supporting act GloRilla used the same platform to give her perspective on what went down in her city. “These folks just got they gun in the f**king arena,” she said to her followers. “Yes, y’all, Memphis is ghetto as f**k. We’ve been on the tour this whole f**king time and today they wanna f**king shoot. There hasn’t been a shootout at not one of these shows.”