Today (Sept. 6), GloRilla reconnected with fellow Memphis rappers Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K Carbon, and Aleza for a new single titled “Wrong One,” which is produced by Tay Keith. The track sees the artists describing how they handle toxic men.

“He had the right game, but he just picked the wrong one, f**k wrong with this dumb a** n**ga? Ay, I had to show him I’m that b**ch, but that I’m my daddy son, slime, h**, when it come to doggin’ n**gas, I do that for fun, I do that for fun, I do that for fun, steady s**ttin’ on these b**ches like I got the runs…”

“Wrong One” boasts a matching video that begins with the women finding out that GloRilla’s man is having an affair. In response, the group heads to said cheater’s house later in the evening with plans of utter destruction. Notably, one part of the clip is a loose reenactment of the rooftop scene from the 1996 film Set It Off.