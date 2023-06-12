A prank gone wrong was seen by millions during a live broadcast of an NBA Finals game on Friday (June 9). It was then uploaded to social media and seen by countless others. In the pre-planned skit, professional mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was supposed to punch the Miami Heat’s mascot, Burnie, to promote a new pain relief spray, USA TODAY reported. The spoof landed the costumed character in the emergency room.
As it turns out, a punch to the head from a pro MMA star can really hurt. The Heat was playing against the Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center in Miami. In the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Florida team brought out McGregor and Burnie to promote a partnership with TIDL Sport Cryotherapy Pain Relief Spray. After being hit by the famed athlete, the furry friend was supposed to get sprayed with the product and be okay. However, things didn’t exactly go as planned.
“What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters? What do you expect? I mean, what are those mascot things made out of? Unless you’re like the Golden Knights mascot. I don’t even know what the h**l he wears, but I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet. I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world,” Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, said in response to the now-viral clip of McGregor.
In an article published yesterday (June 11) by CNN, the outlet shared that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra joked about the incident while assuring the public the mascot performer was fine: “It’s the Miami Heat toughness that we are talking about. Should’ve been allowed to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is, but he’s tough. Take a punch and get back up. Yeah, he’s not going to miss any time.”
