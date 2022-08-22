Cardi B is addressing a tweet from an MMA fighter comparing her to the internet sensation Andrew Tate. Besides being banned from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram as of Aug. 22, Tate has also been banned from YouTube.

On Thursday, (Aug. 18), former UFC fighter Jake Shields tweeted comparisons between Cardi B and Tate. The 43-year-old wrote, “People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians.”

In a second tweet, Shields wrote, “Tate’s main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money Cardi’s I go do drugs, f*ck random men, and go through life as a brain dead moron.”

In a now-deleted post, Cardi clapped back at Shields, listing all of her positive attributes, including being a wife and a mother. “I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t pop pills, I don’t do coke, I’m a mom of two kids, and I do a lot of charity work,” Cardi B wrote. “But hey, let me put Cardi into it to defend a man who defends misogyny and r*pe.”

The rapper is not the first to have a large platform to speak out on Tate’s sexist comments. In July, Twitch streaming star xQc joined a debate with Tate and Adin Ross, slamming his “actual misogynistic ways” and concluding such language was “anti-woman” behavior.

In 2017, Tate was banned from the social media site Twitter for claiming women “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted. Recently, Tate was removed from Meta platforms and TikTok. Meta said his ban was for “violating policies on dangerous organizations and individuals.”

In 2016, Tate rose to fame after getting kicked off the reality TV series “Big Brother” for allegedly attacking a woman on camera.