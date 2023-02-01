After recently being signed to Quality Control by Pierre “P” Thomas, Gloss Up is ready to show off her talent that earned her a spot on the roster. Earlier this month, she dropped off her “BestFrenn” single featuring fellow Memphis spitter GloRilla.

Yesterday (Jan. 31), the rising Tennessee-bred star followed up with “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe,” a club-ready track that boasts assists from K Carbon, Slimeroni, and Aleza. In the Diesel Films-directed clip, Gloss chills with her crew inside a decked-out garage as she delivers her hard-hitting flow:

“Eeny, meeny, make a n***a spend it (Moe), cost a Richard Millie (Yeah)/ Eeny, meeny, yeah, this s**t expensive, Gloss gon’ keep it pimpin’/ Big Gloss goin’ fed, put one in the head (Bet), if that n***a breakin’ bread, still can’t get in bed (The f**k?)/ Keep a n***a on his toes, he get left on read”

Back in 2019, Gloss released her debut body of work, Different Shades of Gloss, a 12-song offering with appearances from Paid Pat and Fat Wizza. The “Shabooya” rapper can also be heard on recent collaborations like “Real B**ch” by Lakeyah and “GWAK GWAK” by Duke Deuce.

In a recent interview, the mother of two opened up about how she wants to proudly represent working moms. “I feel like I’m speaking for the mommas. A lot of girls be [trying] to hide their kids or that they got kid,” she said. “I don’t understand why, but I choose to put my kids out there because I really love them. I’ve been [trying] to get away from, like, literally rapping a whole song about them because when I was pregnant, that’s all I was doing. I got tired of it.”

Be sure to press play on Gloss Up’s brand new “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe” music video down below.