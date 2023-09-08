Shots were fired during Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour” stop in Memphis, Tennessee last night (Sept. 7), leaving one attendee critically injured.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:23 p.m. at FedExForum. “One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown,” a statement on their Twitter account read. “No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips on this shooting.”

WREG-TV reported Lil Baby was quickly rushed off the stage during his performance. “I heard a pop,” a showgoer told the TV station. “I’m not sure what happened, but I had a suite, so I told all my crew, ‘Get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, did a head count. I’m still not sure what happened. It’s not so sweet tonight, though.”

The Atlanta rapper has yet to make a public statement, but GloRilla, who is the opening act alongside Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho on the tour, reacted to the incident during an Instagram Live session. “What the f**k, cuz?! These folks just got they gun in the f**king arena, fool… insane,” she said. “Yes, y’all, Memphis is ghetto as f**k. We’ve been on the tour this whole f**king time and today they wanna f**king shoot. There hasn’t been a shootout at not one of these shows.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Teyana Taylor was announced as the creative director on “The Bigger Picture” hitmaker’s tour. “He say, ‘IT’S ONLY US.’ I say, ‘IT’S ONLY UP’ from here!” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “So let’s turn s**t up a notch! Go time, Lil Baby. Thank you, Lil Baby, and [Pierre ‘P’ Thomas], for trusting The Aunties to [creatively] direct and co-produce the ‘I.O.U. Tour’! This one will be one for the books fasho! Musical direction. Choreography. Production. Visual content. Wardrobe. Stage presence. Whew, you def in good hands with one hell of a village, and I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this s**t! ‘It’s Only Us Tour’ [is] coming to a city near you. I.O.U. The Aunties. A Spike Tey joint.”