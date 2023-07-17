Teyana Taylor is on an impressive tear in the music industry, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Today (July 17), the Harlem native revealed Lil Baby as the latest artist to receive her services as a creative director. As REVOLT previously mentioned, “The Bigger Picture” hitmaker is gearing up to embark on his “It’s Only Us Tour.” Rising performers like Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, GloRilla, and Junxho are set to join the 28-year-old on the road. His first stop is scheduled in Houston on July 26.

“He say, ‘ITS ONLY US.’ I say, ‘IT’S ONLY UP’ from here!” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “So let’s turn s**t up a notch! Go time, Lil Baby. Thank you, Lil Baby, and [Pierre ‘P’ Thomas], for trusting The Aunties to [creatively] direct and co-produce the ‘I.O.U. Tour’! This one will be one for the books fasho! Musical direction. Choreography. Production. Visual content. Wardrobe. Stage presence. Whew, you def in good hands with one hell of a village, and I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this s**t! ‘It’s Only Us Tour’ [is] coming to a city near you. I.O.U. The Aunties. A Spike Tey joint.”