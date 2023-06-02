Last night (June 1), Summer Walker held her one-night-only performance in Atlanta, Georgia, and Twitter was very impressed.

On May 23, the R&B songstress announced the show, which featured her CLEAR series with a live orchestra at the Cobb Energy Centre. To help prepare for it, Walker called on fellow artist and creative director Teyana Taylor. The “Playing Games” singer shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the Harlem native teaching her some choreography.

“Say hi to my coach, Teyana Taylor,” Walker tweeted then. After watching her performance, fans praised Taylor’s efforts as they noticed a difference between that show and Walker’s previous concerts.

😍😍😍 Summer heard yall loud and clear and @TEYANATAYLOR needs her flowers pic.twitter.com/QhBl1a87Ro — The Black Dolly Parton (@thevivianbanks) June 2, 2023

On Twitter, one user spoke about Taylor’s influence as a creative director in the music industry. “Teyana is so in her directing bag, it’s insane,” the fan tweeted. “Like, you can clearly see the power of her influence in these artists.”

Teyana is so in her directing bag it’s insane. Like you can clearly see the power of her influence in these artists. — Tity (@tmoney_presa) June 2, 2023

Another user spoke about how relaxed the 27-year-old Atlanta native appeared on stage. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Summer this comfortable and having so much fun on stage. And the set design was so good. Hats off to LVRN for tonight,” the person wrote.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen Summer this comfortable and having so much fun on stage. And the set design was so good. Hats off to LVRN for tonight. pic.twitter.com/FfVVIFBsVA — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) June 2, 2023

A third handle expressed that she “sees” the A Thousand and One actress as she highlighted her entertainment gifts. “Teyana Taylor is a rare talent, and I want her to know I see her. I always have,” the user shared. “Only someone special can pour into another creative and bring the absolute best out of them whether it be film, videos or performances. She is brilliant, excellent, and everything under the sun.”

Also.

Teyana Taylor is a rare talent and i want her to know i see her.

I always have. Only someone special can pour into another creative and bring the absolute best out of them whether it be film, videos or performances. She is brilliant, excellent & everything under the sun. — L. (@Go_Cinderellaa) June 2, 2023

Under her production company, The Aunties, Taylor has also worked with Queen Naija, Lil Duval, Coco Jones, Latto, and Lil Durk. Check out how other Twitter users reacted to Taylor’s creative director work on Walker’s Atlanta performance below:

Teyana Taylor is sent from performance heaven. Give her all the things because what a transformation! https://t.co/KJwbA77Qmg — Multihyphy Wifey (@LeahKlyn) June 2, 2023

Teyana been getting the girls together — Tubi Movie Star ⭐️ (@coldestwinters) June 2, 2023

y’all teyana taylor really did her thing w our girl , i was so proud whole time she sounds so good and she did GRAVEEE 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/vNr8S7BdfQ — kylaaaa (@wassupkylaaa) June 2, 2023

Idk who’s idea it was to link Teyana Taylor with Summer Walker but.. THANK YOU!! We love to see it. Best thing to ever happen. — and to that, I say thank you (@CoryHartzol) June 2, 2023

I'm so glad everyone can finally what I've seen in Teyana all along pic.twitter.com/cYMutDXU62 — Eastside Princess✨💅🏾 (@_DubbleD_) June 2, 2023