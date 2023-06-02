Photo: Slaven Vlasic / Contributor via Getty Images and Terence Rushin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Last night (June 1), Summer Walker held her one-night-only performance in Atlanta, Georgia, and Twitter was very impressed.

On May 23, the R&B songstress announced the show, which featured her CLEAR series with a live orchestra at the Cobb Energy Centre. To help prepare for it, Walker called on fellow artist and creative director Teyana Taylor. The “Playing Games” singer shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the Harlem native teaching her some choreography.

“Say hi to my coach, Teyana Taylor,” Walker tweeted then. After watching her performance, fans praised Taylor’s efforts as they noticed a difference between that show and Walker’s previous concerts.

On Twitter, one user spoke about Taylor’s influence as a creative director in the music industry. “Teyana is so in her directing bag, it’s insane,” the fan tweeted. “Like, you can clearly see the power of her influence in these artists.”

Another user spoke about how relaxed the 27-year-old Atlanta native appeared on stage. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Summer this comfortable and having so much fun on stage. And the set design was so good. Hats off to LVRN for tonight,” the person wrote.

A third handle expressed that she “sees” the A Thousand and One actress as she highlighted her entertainment gifts. “Teyana Taylor is a rare talent, and I want her to know I see her. I always have,” the user shared. “Only someone special can pour into another creative and bring the absolute best out of them whether it be film, videos or performances. She is brilliant, excellent, and everything under the sun.”

Under her production company, The Aunties, Taylor has also worked with Queen Naija, Lil Duval, Coco Jones, Latto, and Lil Durk. Check out how other Twitter users reacted to Taylor’s creative director work on Walker’s Atlanta performance below:

R&B
Summer Walker
Teyana Taylor

Fan fumbles proposal at Beyoncé concert and Twitter isn’t letting up

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

Chilli gets candid about her past romance with Usher ahead of Lifetime's 'TLC Forever' premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.02.2023

Halle Bailey gushes at the support of 'The Little Mermaid' as the film passes $200 million globally

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Kelly Rowland is “so proud” of Blue Ivy’s “Renaissance World Tour” performances

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Teyana Taylor's Jordan collaboration has dropped and Twitter users are highly upset they missed out

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.01.2023

Janelle Monáe announces "The Age of Pleasure Tour" dates

By Jon Powell
  /  06.01.2023

SZA gets candid about plastic surgery in new interview: “I paid for it”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Kehlani opens up about her fitness journey as she comes through serving body goals on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Lizzo slams social media body shamers: “I'm not trying to BE fat”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.31.2023

Chlöe and Halle Bailey keep the checks rolling in as they team up to become Crocs' newest ambassadors

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.31.2023

Halle Bailey slipped into the movies incognito to see ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner with a special twist during London “Renaissance Tour” stop

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

HBO drops the official trailer for "The Idol" starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.30.2023

Alicia Keys surprises Ralph Yarl’s classmates with passes to upcoming show

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

Beyoncé pens a proud message to her daughter Blue Ivy Carter after they share the stage in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.29.2023
View More

