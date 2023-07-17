Earlier today (July 17), Billboard reported that Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour” received some big changes to its schedule. Notably, several dates are no longer available, including those that were in Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Denver, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. In addition, two new dates for New York and Philadelphia have been added. Inexplicably, The Kid LAROI is no longer listed on Lil Baby’s official website as a supporting act.

The “It’s Only Us Tour” is set to kick off in Houston July 26, and will continue through what is now 24 different cities until late September. GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Junxho remain on the official lineup of artists joining.

The excursion is also in support of Lil Baby’s 2022 release, It’s Only Me, which contained collaborations alongside Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, and more. The project became the Atlanta star’s third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification in the United States. You can check out the updated schedule for the aforementioned tour below.

Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour” dates:

July 26: Houston, TX — Toyota Center

July 28: Austin, TX — Moody Center

July 29: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Aug. 5: Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 6: Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Aug. 12: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 17: St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Aug. 18: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

Aug. 23: Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 24: Chicago, IL — United Center

Aug. 26: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Aug. 29: Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 30: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sept. 2: Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sept. 3: Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 7: Memphis, TN — Fedex Forum

Sept. 9: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 11: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Sept. 12: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sept. 15: Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Sept. 16: Jacksonville, FL — Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept 19: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Sept. 22: Ft. Lauderdale, FL — FLA Live Arena