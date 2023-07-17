Photo: David Becker/Contributions via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Earlier today (July 17), Billboard reported that Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour” received some big changes to its schedule. Notably, several dates are no longer available, including those that were in Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Denver, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. In addition, two new dates for New York and Philadelphia have been added. Inexplicably, The Kid LAROI is no longer listed on Lil Baby’s official website as a supporting act.

The “It’s Only Us Tour” is set to kick off in Houston July 26, and will continue through what is now 24 different cities until late September. GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Junxho remain on the official lineup of artists joining.

The excursion is also in support of Lil Baby’s 2022 release, It’s Only Me, which contained collaborations alongside Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, and more. The project became the Atlanta star’s third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification in the United States. You can check out the updated schedule for the aforementioned tour below.

Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Us Tour” dates:

July 26: Houston, TX — Toyota Center
July 28: Austin, TX — Moody Center
July 29: Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Aug. 5: Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 6: Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
Aug. 12: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 17: St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
Aug. 18: Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Aug. 23: Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 24: Chicago, IL — United Center
Aug. 26: Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena
Aug. 29: Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 30: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sept. 2: Boston, MA — TD Garden
Sept. 3: Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 7: Memphis, TN — Fedex Forum
Sept. 9: Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 11: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
Sept. 12: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Sept. 15: Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
Sept. 16: Jacksonville, FL — Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept 19: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Sept. 22: Ft. Lauderdale, FL — FLA Live Arena

Tags in this article:
Tags
Glorilla
Gloss Up
Junxho
Lil Baby
Rap
Rylo Rodriguez

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "F My BM"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023

Lil Baby taps Teyana Taylor to serve as creative director on his “It’s Only Us Tour”

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Check out the new visual for Young Thug's "Oh U Went" collaboration with Drake

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

DJ Kay Slay to receive his own street in NYC

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Gunna announces headline shows in New York and Los Angeles

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Wingstop announces the release date for its collaboration with Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023

Nicki Minaj comes through with a few facts after a Twitter user's poll puts "Chun-Li" up against "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Fabolous shares his thoughts on women in hip hop: "There's only one style of female rap being promoted"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Dr. Dre on today's rap music: "I don’t listen to a lot of that s**t"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

J. Cole and Bas announce "Passport Bros" release date

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Young Dolph shooting suspects receive trial date for March

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Boosie Badazz reacts to video of Island Boys kissing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023
View More

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "F My BM"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023

Lil Baby taps Teyana Taylor to serve as creative director on his “It’s Only Us Tour”

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Check out the new visual for Young Thug's "Oh U Went" collaboration with Drake

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

DJ Kay Slay to receive his own street in NYC

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Gunna announces headline shows in New York and Los Angeles

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Wingstop announces the release date for its collaboration with Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023

Nicki Minaj comes through with a few facts after a Twitter user's poll puts "Chun-Li" up against "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.17.2023

Fabolous shares his thoughts on women in hip hop: "There's only one style of female rap being promoted"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.17.2023

Dr. Dre on today's rap music: "I don’t listen to a lot of that s**t"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

J. Cole and Bas announce "Passport Bros" release date

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Young Dolph shooting suspects receive trial date for March

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023

Boosie Badazz reacts to video of Island Boys kissing

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.16.2023
Revolt - New Episodes