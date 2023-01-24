Today (Jan. 24), Bas returns to the fold with a new single titled “Diamonds.” Produced by Linden Jay, Joe Harrison, and Hether, the track marks a departure from hip hop for a more alternative sound, which is perfect for the Dreamville artist’s melodies and inspirational subject matter:

“Nothin’ you could do about it, I’ma stay free, either way you go about it, I’ma stay me, livin’ out my dreams, don’t be tryna wake me up, you ain’t go for yours, n**gas divin’ waist deep, every damn day, dawg, my diamonds HD, that’s for every day that I had to think cheap, now we on the road and the commas go for eons, you ain’t go for yours, n**gas divin’ waist deep, but I’ma take leaps… I never fold or fall for your ways or reasons, I’m so resolved in my ways…”

Directed by Ryan Doubiago, the black-and-white visual for “Diamonds” begins with a short quote that helps to set the tone for viewers: “We only talk about real s**t when we’re f**ked up.” Bas is then seen on a couch as different situations unfold around him. It all ends with a symbolic sequence of events that some may find jarring.

It’s been four years since Bas liberated his third studio LP, Milky Way, a 14-song body of work with appearances from Ari Lennox, J. Cole, A$AP Ferg, Correy C, LION BABE, Moe Moks, and mOma+Guy. Since that release, the French-born talent continued to make waves on Powers Pleasant’s “Overseas,” JID’s “Crack Sandwich,” and the Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack standout “Run It Up.” Last year also saw him drop off the four-track EP [BUMP] Pick Me Up, complete with assists from the likes of Lil Tjay, Gunna, and Galimatias. Press play on “Diamonds” below.