Currently, Lil Yachty is in the midst of “The Field Trip Tour,” which kicked off in September and sees the Atlanta star hitting up a wealth of cities in North America and Europe. On Tuesday (Oct. 3), he made a stop in Toronto and delivered his biggest hits to a packed crowd in the venue HISTORY.

As Yachty revealed to non-attendees in a social media clip earlier today (Oct. 4), frequent collaborator Drake decided to surprise the masses from the balcony.

“I know you’ve been going crazy tonight. First of all, I just wanna say y’all make some noise. This is one of my best friends in the motherf**kin’ world,” Drizzy stated as the crowd looked on. “You’ve been going crazy tonight. I haven’t been home in four months, so you take yourself a little break, I’ma try some s**t out.” The OVO captain then performed his verse from Travis Scott’s UTOPIA standout “MELTDOWN.”

Check out the aforementioned video of what went down and the remaining schedule for “The Field Trip Tour” below.