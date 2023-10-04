Currently, Lil Yachty is in the midst of “The Field Trip Tour,” which kicked off in September and sees the Atlanta star hitting up a wealth of cities in North America and Europe. On Tuesday (Oct. 3), he made a stop in Toronto and delivered his biggest hits to a packed crowd in the venue HISTORY.
As Yachty revealed to non-attendees in a social media clip earlier today (Oct. 4), frequent collaborator Drake decided to surprise the masses from the balcony.
“I know you’ve been going crazy tonight. First of all, I just wanna say y’all make some noise. This is one of my best friends in the motherf**kin’ world,” Drizzy stated as the crowd looked on. “You’ve been going crazy tonight. I haven’t been home in four months, so you take yourself a little break, I’ma try some s**t out.” The OVO captain then performed his verse from Travis Scott’s UTOPIA standout “MELTDOWN.”
Check out the aforementioned video of what went down and the remaining schedule for “The Field Trip Tour” below.
tensions was definitely rising last night….. pic.twitter.com/2qvj7NRPEu— CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) October 4, 2023
“The Field Trip Tour” dates:
Oct. 8: Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 9: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Oct. 11: New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Oct. 15: Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
Oct. 17: San Diego, CA — SOMA
Oct. 21: Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 22: Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 26: Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Oct. 27: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Oct. 29: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 31: St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Nov. 2: Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
Nov. 4: Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Nov. 5: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
Nov. 22: Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
Nov. 24: Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
Nov. 25: Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
Nov. 27: Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
Nov. 28: Cologne, Germany — Palladium
Nov. 30: Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
Dec. 1: London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
Dec. 3: Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Dec. 4: Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Dec. 6: Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
Dec. 8: Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013
Dec. 10: Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique Tue
Dec. 12: Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Dec. 14: Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Dec. 16: Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
Dec. 17: Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
