As the music industry continues to celebrate 50 years of hip hop, REVOLT WORLD will be providing live performances, panel discussions, live tapings of REVOLT shows, a wellness center, and more this weekend (Sept. 22-24) in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be a time full of entertainment, education and nonstop vibes. REVOLT WORLD will also be a hub for emerging leaders to connect with the best of the best and build their networks in various industries. Following the success of the Summit in past years, REVOLT WORLD is a new and improved event with exciting activations that will leave you wanting more. And of course, the who’s who of the industry will be in the building.

Don Toliver, Lauren London, Uncle Waffles, Moneybagg Yo, Juvenile, G Herbo, Omarion, Tee Grizzley, Jemele Hill, Amber Grimes, Saucy Santana, Queen Naija, Young M.A, Flau-jae, Jeezy and many more have been tapped for the major event. Additionally, Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs,” and “The Jason Lee Show” will film live with a wealth of special guests.

Utilizing the “We Are Hip Hop” theme, REVOLT WORLD will embody “the evolving narrative of how the music genre consistently influences culture, society, and artistry.”

“REVOLT WORLD was created to celebrate the global impact of hip hop and introduce a new live event category that represents the highest level of entertainment, education, and opportunity,” said REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs in a statement. “Our vision was to build on the tremendous success of REVOLT Summit and deliver a first-of-its-kind event that reimagined the intersection of culture, community, and connections with the most influential leaders across generations.”

Meet us at 3350 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest for what is sure to be one of the best weekends of the year and, ahead of the star-studded festivities, check out the official schedule for each day below.

Day One – Friday (Sept. 22)

Day Two – Saturday (Sept. 23)









Day Three – Sunday (Sept. 24)







